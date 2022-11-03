 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Elon University names new provost and vice president for academic affairs

  • 0
Rebecca Kohn, Elon University

Kohn

 ELON UNIVERSITY, PROVIDED

ELON — Elon University has named a new provost and vice president for academic affairs after a national search.

Rebecca Kohn, who is senior vice provost at Arcadia University in Pennsylvania, will start on Jan. 2, Elon University said Thursday in a news release.

Kohn started her career as an adjunct professor in 1998. She holds a doctorate in biology from Johns Hopkins University, where she explored transcriptional regulation, and a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College.

“Throughout her career, Dr. Kohn has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in teaching, student success and innovation in higher education," Elon President Connie Ledoux Book said in a prepared statement. "As a member of the provost’s team at Arcadia, she has worked to ensure faculty had the tools and resources necessary to develop as teachers, scholars and mentors. Her vision and commitment to students and faculty will help propel Elon forward in the years ahead.”

People are also reading…

Kohn succeeds Aswani Volety, who was named chancellor of UNC-Wilmington earlier this year.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guilford superintendent supports changes to school performance grading system

Guilford superintendent supports changes to school performance grading system

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is in the middle of attempting an overhaul of school performance grades. As part of that process, the department put out a survey in collaboration with EdNC, an independent news website, asking people to weigh in on the school performance grades that are issued each year. 

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles, possible ICBM

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert