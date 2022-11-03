Elon University names new provost and vice president for academic affairs

Kohn started her career as an adjunct professor in 1998. She holds a doctorate in biology from Johns Hopkins University, where she explored transcriptional regulation, and a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College.

“Throughout her career, Dr. Kohn has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in teaching, student success and innovation in higher education," Elon President Connie Ledoux Book said in a prepared statement. "As a member of the provost’s team at Arcadia, she has worked to ensure faculty had the tools and resources necessary to develop as teachers, scholars and mentors. Her vision and commitment to students and faculty will help propel Elon forward in the years ahead.”