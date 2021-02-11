Elon University raises campus alert level as COVID-19 cases increase

ELON — Elon University has raised its alert level after seeing 75 new COVID-19 cases on its Alamance County campus in the past seven days.
On Thursday, Elon went to Level 2/High Alert as active cases among students and employees reached their highest level since late November and the number of students in quarantine or isolation continued its slow but steady rise.
Elon didn't impose additional campus restrictions Thursday but encouraged students and employees to limit their activities and contact with others before the university is forced to take further action.
"We write to ask for your help in fighting harder to protect our community," wrote Jeff Stein, the Elon vice president who leads the university committee coordinating the campus response to COVID-19. "The threat of a surge of cases in our community is real and requires immediate action."
In his message Thursday to the Elon community, Stein said travel off-campus and gatherings without masks are to blame for the resent rise in cases. Stein also said Elon expects for Alamance County's health department to report at least two clusters of five or more cases on campus — one in a fraternity, one in a club sports team and one in an unidentified setting.
Stein also cited the presence of a new and more contagious strain of COVID-19, which has been reported in Guilford and Mecklenburg counties.
But the main factor for the change in campus status is the surge in cases.
According to Elon's online COVID-19 dashboard, the university has 82 active cases — all but two among students — after recording 50 new cases since Monday. That number includes 17 new cases Wednesday, a one-day high for Elon in the current spring semester.
There are 231 Elon students in isolation or quarantine because they have contracted the virus or been in close contact with someone who has it. Most of these students are staying in their assigned dorm room or off-campus house or apartment.
Elon has temporarily assigned 84 students to an off-campus hotel or dedicated on-campus quarantine spaces.
Elon started the spring semester in January at Level 1/Moderate Alert, the second lowest of five campus statuses. New daily cases were in the single digits throughout most of January.
Elon is the third area higher education institution since the start of the spring semester to make changes to campus operations due to COVID-19.
Guilford College started the spring semester with remote-only classes after a rapid rise in cases there. As of last Friday, the private college had recorded 81 cases during the new semester — more than in the entire fall semester. But the number of active cases had declined to 26, and the college expects to return to in-person instruction Monday.
Wake Forest University instituted more campus restrictions last week as cases rose sharply on its Winston-Salem campus. Wake Forest on Thursday said it had 384 active COVID-19 cases after recording 110 new cases Monday, which is a one-day record for that campus.
