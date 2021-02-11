Elon University raises campus alert level as COVID-19 cases increase

ELON — Elon University has raised its alert level after seeing 75 new COVID-19 cases on its Alamance County campus in the past seven days.

On Thursday, Elon went to Level 2/High Alert as active cases among students and employees reached their highest level since late November and the number of students in quarantine or isolation continued its slow but steady rise.

Elon didn't impose additional campus restrictions Thursday but encouraged students and employees to limit their activities and contact with others before the university is forced to take further action.

"We write to ask for your help in fighting harder to protect our community," wrote Jeff Stein, the Elon vice president who leads the university committee coordinating the campus response to COVID-19. "The threat of a surge of cases in our community is real and requires immediate action."