Elon University sets the lineup for its undergraduate commencement ceremonies

ELON — Elon University seniors will get their degrees in back-to-back-to-back commencement ceremonies on May 21.

On Friday, Elon disclosed the schedule for its three undergraduate ceremonies, all of which will be held on campus. The university in March promised seniors that commencement would take place in person for the first time since 2019 but didn't announce complete details.

Here's the schedule:

9 a.m.: Graduates of the Love School of Business.

1 p.m.: Graduates of the School of Communications, School of Education and Elon College, The College of Arts & Sciences who are getting degrees in arts and humanities disciplines.

5 p.m.: Graduates of Elon College, The College of Arts & Sciences who are getting degrees in engineering, natural and social sciences, mathematics, statistics and computer science.

All three commencement ceremonies will be held in the Schar Center, Elon's on-campus convocation center and basketball arena. Graduates will be limited to two guest tickets, and all participants at commencement must wear face coverings.