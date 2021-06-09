Elon University will use a new $1.25 million grant to triple the size of its community tutoring program

ELON — Elon University plans to use a new $1.25 million grant to serve triple the number of students in its community tutoring program.

Elon announced Wednesday that the university's It Takes A Village Project will provide tutoring and other academic services to 1,200 students enrolled in Alamance-Burlington School System elementary and middle schools this fall. That's three times the number the program previously served.

The free after-school tutoring is provided at Alamance County public schools by students in Elon's School of Education and other volunteers.

Elon also plans to use the grant to launch a new program called Start Early in Medicine. About 100 middle school students enrolled in the Minority Males in Medicine program at Alamance Community College will get science tutoring from students, faculty and staff at Elon's School of Health Sciences.