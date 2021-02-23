Elon's faculty union wins unanimous ruling from National Labor Relations Board

The university appealed the union vote as well as decisions in the union's favor by a National Labor Relations Board hearing officer in Winston-Salem in May 2019 and the board's regional director in Atlanta four months later.

In its 13-page ruling, which includes a concurring decision from its chairwoman, the National Labor Relations Board said that Elon's non-tenured and non-tenure-track faculty aren't managerial employees because they don't take part in the shared governance practices that give faculty a lot of say in academic and faculty matters.

The labor board in its ruling did note that Elon's Academic Council, the university's top faculty committee, sets aside one of its 19 seats for an adjunct professor. But the board said that most adjuncts aren't eligible to serve because they haven't worked at Elon long enough or teach enough classes.

The labor board also said that adjunct faculty are barred from serving on nine of Elon's 14 standing faculty committees. Moreover, the labor board said it found no evidence that any adjuncts had ever served on the five other faculty committees. It also noted that fewer than half of Elon's adjuncts are eligible to vote at university-wide faculty meetings where major academic and faculty matters are considered.