Elon's planned Innovation Quad starts to take shape after donation from long-time supporters

ELON — Elon University has named the first of two buildings for a planned new science and technology section of its campus.

The private university said this week that the first building on its Innovation Quad will be called Founders Hall to honor Elon presidents and others who helped shape the 131-year-old institution. The naming announcement follows a donation from long-time Elon supporters Furman and Susan Moseley.

The new Innovation Quad on the east side of campus will be the new home of Elon's engineering and physics departments and serve as a hub for existing and new STEM programs. Elon said it hopes to start construction in 2021 on the first two buildings in the new quad, which eventually could include more academic buildings, residence halls and other facilities to serve as business incubators and design hubs for students and faculty members regardless of academic discipline.

Founders Hall, one of the new quad's first two buildings, will go up atop a parking lot north of Elon's science building. The 20,000-square foot facility will have design labs for engineering, a virtual reality classroom and large workshops to create designs and product prototypes.