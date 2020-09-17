Enrollment falls at UNCG as it inches up statewide

UNCG's new enrollment management leader started work June 1. UNCG hired new Vice Chancellor Tina McEntire from UNC-Charlotte, which saw a 40% growth in enrollment during her nine years in charge of that university's enrollment management division.

Looking ahead, Gilliam said, "we do not expect that we will see continued enrollment declines. We see this as an anomaly — a perfect storm of internal and external factors that combined to set us back this year. But we have an action plan and are already moving forward with key initiatives."

Before this fall, UNCG had grown every year since 2014. The university's enrollment increased by 12% over those six years.

Across the UNC System, meanwhile, enrollment rose for the seventh straight year to 242,464 students, according to a report that came out Thursday. That's an overall increase since last fall of 1%, which was fueled by a 4% jump in graduate student enrollment and a 0.2% rise in undergraduate numbers.

That growth came as a relief to UNC System leaders, who were bracing for no change or a possible decline in enrollment this fall because of the pandemic.