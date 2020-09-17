Enrollment falls at UNCG as it inches up statewide

UNCG's enrollment is down for the first time in seven years while the UNC System reported a slight increase in the number of students attending state universities this fall.
UNCG's enrollment declined 2.1% this fall and fell below 20,000 students for the first time in three years. Its fall semester total is 19,764 students, or 432 fewer than a year ago.
In a message Wednesday to the UNCG community, Chancellor Frank Gilliam said the COVID-19 pandemic is partly to blame.
"Nationally, we are seeing students with the most significant financial needs — those eligible for Pell grants and other federal financial aid — change plans and elect to postpone enrollment in four-year universities, often late in the decision-making process," he wrote. "That was certainly true for us."
Roughly 60% of UNCG's first-year students get Pell Grants, which go to those from low- and middle-income families. About two-thirds of all UNCG undergraduates get financial aid to help pay their college bills.
Gilliam said another contributing factor is a leadership change in the university's enrollment management office, which is charged with recruiting, retaining and graduating students. That office had been without a permanent leader since 2018.
This fall, UNCG struggled to attract new undergraduates. The number of new first-year students and transfers from other colleges and universities is down 11% from a year ago. Overall undergraduate enrollment declined about 3.5%.
Those declines could have lingering effects. Gilliam said he expects the university's budget to be "tight" this year and next. The chancellor predicted a budget cut of about 4 to 5% for the current 2020-21 academic year.
Housing, dining and parking revenues are down, too. UNCG residence halls, normally at capacity, are only about 70% full because many students are taking all of their courses online this fall and opted not to live on campus. And athletics revenues fell because UNCG teams aren't playing their fall sports seasons. The university's athletics department last month announced a series of money-saving measures, including furloughs for all employees.
But Gilliam noted some positive trends in this fall's enrollment numbers, which help determine campus budgets. A record 80.5% of first-year students came back to UNCG this fall, an increase of five percentage points from a year ago. Graduate student enrollment rose 4.3%, online enrollment is up 5% and enrollment in online-only graduate programs grew by 18%.
UNCG's new enrollment management leader started work June 1. UNCG hired new Vice Chancellor Tina McEntire from UNC-Charlotte, which saw a 40% growth in enrollment during her nine years in charge of that university's enrollment management division.
Looking ahead, Gilliam said, "we do not expect that we will see continued enrollment declines. We see this as an anomaly — a perfect storm of internal and external factors that combined to set us back this year. But we have an action plan and are already moving forward with key initiatives."
Before this fall, UNCG had grown every year since 2014. The university's enrollment increased by 12% over those six years.
Across the UNC System, meanwhile, enrollment rose for the seventh straight year to 242,464 students, according to a report that came out Thursday. That's an overall increase since last fall of 1%, which was fueled by a 4% jump in graduate student enrollment and a 0.2% rise in undergraduate numbers.
That growth came as a relief to UNC System leaders, who were bracing for no change or a possible decline in enrollment this fall because of the pandemic.
"In any other year, that might be a completely ordinary bit of news," UNC System President Peter Hans told the UNC Board of Governors on Thursday. "And yet in this year of unprecedented disruption across our state, across our world, I think that's an extraordinary achievement and a vote of confidence in our universities."
Twelve of the 16 state universities reported enrollment gains this fall, but the growth at five of those campuses is less than 1%. Enrollment changes ranged from an increase of 13.2% at Elizabeth City State University to a decline of 6.6% at UNC-Asheville.
Two universities reached major enrollment milestones. UNCC (30,164 students) has more than 30,000 students for the first time and is the second-largest UNC System school behind only N.C. State University (36,042). Appalachian State University (20,023) exceeded the 20,000 mark and is North Carolina's fifth largest university.
Among other local schools:
• N.C. A&T's enrollment rose by 1.6% to a record 12,753 students.
• Winston-Salem State University grew by 0.9% to 5,169 students.
• UNC School of the Arts' university-division enrollment dropped 1.5% to 1,070 students.
