EPA chief set to deliver A&T's fall commencement address

He went on to work as an environmental regulator for the Environmental Protection Agency, an executive leader for the Environmental Defense Fund, and N.C. secretary of Environmental Quality before being tapped to lead the EPA.

“We are exceptionally proud of the work Administrator Regan has done, both in the public and private sector, with his north star always being the health of our state, our nation and the world beyond,” Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. said in a news release. “He is serving as our nation’s top environmental official at a time when climate change is profoundly affecting our weather, agriculture, land use and development — even the essential viability of entire nations. I am confident that those issues and many others are in very capable hands with Administrator Regan, and I look forward to the wisdom he’ll share with our graduating students.”