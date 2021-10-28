 Skip to main content
EPA chief set to deliver A&T's fall commencement address
Michael Regan 2021 (copy)

In this May 12 photo, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. 

 Evan Vucci, Associated Press

GREENSBORO — Federal environmental chief Michael Regan is set to deliver N.C. A&T's fall commencement address on Dec. 11.

The ceremony will be at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Goldsboro native graduated from A&T in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science degree in earth and environmental science. 

He went on to work as an environmental regulator for the Environmental Protection Agency, an executive leader for the Environmental Defense Fund, and N.C. secretary of Environmental Quality before being tapped to lead the EPA. 

Regan was confirmed in March as EPA administrator, the first Black man to serve in that role. 

“We are exceptionally proud of the work Administrator Regan has done, both in the public and private sector, with his north star always being the health of our state, our nation and the world beyond,” Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. said in a news release. “He is serving as our nation’s top environmental official at a time when climate change is profoundly affecting our weather, agriculture, land use and development — even the essential viability of entire nations. I am confident that those issues and many others are in very capable hands with Administrator Regan, and I look forward to the wisdom he’ll share with our graduating students.”

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

