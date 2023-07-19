GREENSBORO — A year after introducing weapons scanners in its high schools, Guilford County Schools now plans to add them in all the middle schools as well.
Students will walk through the scanners on their first day of classes in August and each day after that.
Of the four firearms recovered this school year on Guilford County Schools campuses, two were found via screeners at the high schools.
The two other concealed guns were caught after alert staff instigated conversations with students, Mike Richey, the assistant superintendent of school safety and emergency management, told school board members on Tuesday.
One gun, he said, was confiscated outside before it made it into a school building. The other, he said, was found inside when a staff member spoke to a student after seeing the student let in through a side door.
"That is a difference from the previous year, where we had several guns found in actual classrooms and was the impetus for moving forward with EVOLV in the first place," he said.
He said that as with the high schools last year, the district expects to see a learning in curve in the first few weeks of school as middle school students and staff learn how to deal with the new devices.
"We ask parents to be patient with us that it will be a little slower, but it picks up," he said.
The EVOLV security screeners are designed to detect and deter concealed guns from being brought into the buildings. However, they are not traditional metal detectors. Instead, they create images of the person walking through and then use artificial intelligence to analyze those images.
Richey has said the screeners do not display or record any images that would show a person’s body under their clothes.
If the screener detects items that resemble a gun or disassembled parts of a gun, it beeps and brings up an image on the screen. That image includes a brief video clip of the person walking through it, with an orange box showing where the screener detects a possible gun or gun parts.
Richey said that the district will be leasing the screeners from the company as it did with the ones for the high schools. He expects to add 42 screeners, bringing the district to a total of about 86 in use next school year across middle and the high schools.
He didn't have figures to hand for the cost, but said it could be similar, based on the number being added, to what the district paid for the first batch of screeners. That was about $800,000, he said last summer.
Some of the screeners currently in use at the high schools will be replaced with more portable screeners that can be more easily set up at sports events and extracurricular activities and then moved back into place. Those screeners that are being replaced at the high schools will move to the middle schools.
The district is paying for the screeners with federal COVID-19 relief dollars that the school board previously set aside for school security. The district, he said, is working through how it's going to cope with the loss of those funds at the end of next year.
"We are going to have to make some serious choices on priorities," he said.
Richey shared the news about the screeners being added at the middle schools as part of a larger school safety update during Tuesday night's board meeting.
Among other items, Richey shared that district is upgrading to a new video management system expected to make it easier to view security camera recordings, and installing a new emergency responder radio communication boosting system at 68 schools, with 21 complete so far.
The district will continue the policy it started last year of requiring students to use clear bags to bring their belongings to athletic events, he said.
School board member Khem Irby had some questions and concerns for Richey about whether "hardening" schools might be a psychological negative for some students, and lead to them being less likely to be open with staff.
"I'm a believer that students keep each other safe, in regards to school culture and all of those things," she said.
Richey said he thinks students likely have as many complex and varying reactions to the screeners and other school security measures as adults do.
"Certainly, there are some where it probably provides are barrier," he said. "There are others where it provides an opening."
He said the district plans to continue to hold meeting with a new student safety committee formed last year and made up of student leaders from most of the district's high schools and from several middle schools.
Richey said that district leaders met with the students last year to discuss mental health and school safety.
During the meeting about school safety, he said, they asked the students for their opinions on safety issues, and what is working or not working in the district. Their feedback, he said, helped the district revisit some of its safety procedures and policies with a fresh eye and move forward, he said.
"We got some answers that we didn't necessarily want to hear," he said. "Because they were honest with us."
