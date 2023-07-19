If the screener detects items that resemble a gun or disassembled parts of a gun, it beeps and brings up an image on the screen. That image includes a brief video clip of the person walking through it, with an orange box showing where the screener detects a possible gun or gun parts.

Richey said that the district will be leasing the screeners from the company as it did with the ones for the high schools. He expects to add 42 screeners, bringing the district to a total of about 86 in use next school year across middle and the high schools.

He didn't have figures to hand for the cost, but said it could be similar, based on the number being added, to what the district paid for the first batch of screeners. That was about $800,000, he said last summer.

Some of the screeners currently in use at the high schools will be replaced with more portable screeners that can be more easily set up at sports events and extracurricular activities and then moved back into place. Those screeners that are being replaced at the high schools will move to the middle schools.

The district is paying for the screeners with federal COVID-19 relief dollars that the school board previously set aside for school security. The district, he said, is working through how it's going to cope with the loss of those funds at the end of next year.

"We are going to have to make some serious choices on priorities," he said.

Richey shared the news about the screeners being added at the middle schools as part of a larger school safety update during Tuesday night's board meeting.

Among other items, Richey shared that district is upgrading to a new video management system expected to make it easier to view security camera recordings, and installing a new emergency responder radio communication boosting system at 68 schools, with 21 complete so far.

The district will continue the policy it started last year of requiring students to use clear bags to bring their belongings to athletic events, he said.

School board member Khem Irby had some questions and concerns for Richey about whether "hardening" schools might be a psychological negative for some students, and lead to them being less likely to be open with staff.

"I'm a believer that students keep each other safe, in regards to school culture and all of those things," she said.

Richey said he thinks students likely have as many complex and varying reactions to the screeners and other school security measures as adults do.

"Certainly, there are some where it probably provides are barrier," he said. "There are others where it provides an opening."

He said the district plans to continue to hold meeting with a new student safety committee formed last year and made up of student leaders from most of the district's high schools and from several middle schools.

Richey said that district leaders met with the students last year to discuss mental health and school safety.

During the meeting about school safety, he said, they asked the students for their opinions on safety issues, and what is working or not working in the district. Their feedback, he said, helped the district revisit some of its safety procedures and policies with a fresh eye and move forward, he said.

"We got some answers that we didn't necessarily want to hear," he said. "Because they were honest with us."