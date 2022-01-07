Facing a severe shortage of drivers, Guilford County Schools suspends bus service for many students

GREENSBORO — Students who go to high school in Greensboro and High Point won't be able to ride school buses for at least the next two weeks, Guilford County Schools announced Friday.

The surprising announcement comes at a time when 76 of the district's drivers are temporarily out of work after having tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Sharon Contreras said that those absences came on top of the district's pre-existing driver shortage and it's believed that more will follow.

Contreras said local government leaders have agreed to give free rides on Greensboro and High Point city buses to students who show their student ID. The district expects to send more information to families this weekend, including details about how to access routes closest to their homes.

Parents are asked to take their children to school if possible.

Students with special needs who have transportation as part of their individualized education plan will be able to continue to using district school buses.

Contreras said parents have stressed how damaging past COVID-19 school closures were for students and wants to keep that from happening again.