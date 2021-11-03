Facing 'high levels of stress,' Guilford County Schools announces remote catch up days for Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.

GREENSBORO — Students and staff will get two "remote learning" days to help them catch up on work the first two days of Thanksgiving week, Guilford County Schools announced Wednesday.

The remote learning days on Nov. 22-23 are the two days before the district's previously scheduled three-day Thanksgiving break.

District leaders decided to cancel regular classes on those days after hearing about, "high levels of stress among students, staff and families," the district said in a news release.

"Students will log in to their courses from home to complete missing work but will not participate in live instruction during the two days, providing students and teachers a more flexible schedule," the district shared in the release.

District officials said in the release the change would not affect the number of instructional days in the year.

“Like other districts across the state, we have heard from our students and staff,” Superintendent Sharon Contreras said in the release. “They need some flexible time to catch up on schoolwork and grading, and we are responding to that need. Students and teachers may use this time to recover academically, personally or professionally and to enjoy their Thanksgiving break with loved ones.”

