Facing 'mental health crisis,' $15M grant will give Guilford schools more support

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools will get more staff to help them with mental health needs, thanks to a nearly $15 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The agency is providing the money to Guilford and some other districts as part of an effort to reduce what the Department of Education has referred to as the “nation’s mental health crisis.”

According to North Carolina’s annual youth risk behavior survey, the percent of high school students who said they feel good about themselves fell from 80% in 2011 to 49% in 2021. That number trended downward the entire time, but declined fastest between 2019 and 2021 — the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Whitney Oakley said challenges like missing school or losing loved ones during the pandemic have contributed to students’ ongoing mental health challenges and behavior issues.

“It’s not something that’s just going to be over because we are returning to a more of a normal time,” she said.

The grant will pay for the expansion of on-demand mental health services and the employment of 16 new mental health clinicians for five years. These new staff members can be counselors, psychologists or social workers.

Oakley said Guilford County Schools was, prior to the grant, already allotted 48 psychologists, 83 social workers and 225 counselors per year. But she said those positions are stretched in comparison to the 68,000 students in the district.

These 16 new roles, on the other hand, will focus just on providing mental health help to students. Parental consent will be required.

Oakley said the district expects to hire for the positions as soon as possible. She acknowledged that the district may face staffing challenges, but said Guilford County Schools will also work with local universities to recruit graduate students to serve in assistantships and fellowships to help increase the pool of qualified candidates.

Guilford County Schools will need to provide a 25% local match for the grant, adding about $3.7 million to the Department of Education’s roughly $14.8 million, for a total investment of $18.5 million over five years.