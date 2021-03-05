Faculty union at Elon declares victory as university agrees to bargain

ELON — Nearly two years after voting to form a union, adjunct faculty at Elon University will meet the school's administration at the bargaining table.

Elon announced Thursday that it will give up on further legal challenges after the federal National Labor Relations Board rejected an appeal from the university and ruled unanimously for the Elon Faculty Union.

The union called that development "great news" in a news release Friday.

“The administration has done the right thing by moving forward with accepting the NLRB decision," Jim Roberts, an adjunct professor of music and a member of the union's organizing committee, said in a statement released Friday. "We are excited about this new chapter in the history of unionization in the South and at Elon University.”

The union said it will talk with its members to find out what they would like to see in their first contract, then open negotiations with the university.

Neither the union nor the university said when they thought bargaining might begin.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elon's adjunct faculty — full- and part-time instructors who teach undergraduate classes but get paid much less than tenured faculty and have less job security — voted in March 2019 to form a union.