FAFSA drive-in events scheduled for Saturday at GTCC and Forsyth Tech have been canceled

Two scheduled drive-in events to help college-bound students with their federal financial aid forms won’t take place Saturday.
MyFutureNC said it is canceling Saturday’s Drive-In to Your Future events at GTCC’s main campus in Jamestown and Forsyth Tech’s Northwest Forsyth Center in Stokes County because the U.S. Department of Education’s FAFSA website will be down for maintenance.
GTCC’s help session has been rescheduled for April 24.
Forsyth Tech’s two upcoming help sessions will go on as scheduled.
The April 17 event will be held in the Allman Center of the college’s main campus on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.
The April 24 session will take place at the Transportation Technology Center on North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem.
All Drive-In to Your Future sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
These events will give college-bound students one-on-one assistance with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, that students must file to be considered for college loans and many scholarships. Students and their families can stay in their vehicles, and a masked counselor will give guidance and answer questions through the vehicle’s window.
Students and families should bring a charged laptop or mobile device to work on online forms. They also should have the student’s and parent(s) Social Security numbers, the student’s and parent(s) driver’s license if they have them, a copy of 2019 tax returns and a list of schools that the student has or plans to apply to attend.
These drive-in events will be held throughout North Carolina on three Saturdays in April. Click here for an updated schedule.
To register to attend a session, visit www.myfuturenc.org/first-in-fafsa/drive.
