 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FAFSA drive-in events scheduled for Saturday at GTCC and Forsyth Tech have been canceled
0 comments
top story

FAFSA drive-in events scheduled for Saturday at GTCC and Forsyth Tech have been canceled

{{featured_button_text}}
Laptop generic
Via Pixabay

Two scheduled drive-in events to help college-bound students with their federal financial aid forms won’t take place Saturday.

MyFutureNC said it is canceling Saturday’s Drive-In to Your Future events at GTCC’s main campus in Jamestown and Forsyth Tech’s Northwest Forsyth Center in Stokes County because the U.S. Department of Education’s FAFSA website will be down for maintenance.

GTCC’s help session has been rescheduled for April 24.

Forsyth Tech’s two upcoming help sessions will go on as scheduled.

The April 17 event will be held in the Allman Center of the college’s main campus on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The April 24 session will take place at the Transportation Technology Center on North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem.

All Drive-In to Your Future sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

These events will give college-bound students one-on-one assistance with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, that students must file to be considered for college loans and many scholarships. Students and their families can stay in their vehicles, and a masked counselor will give guidance and answer questions through the vehicle’s window.

Students and families should bring a charged laptop or mobile device to work on online forms. They also should have the student’s and parent(s) Social Security numbers, the student’s and parent(s) driver’s license if they have them, a copy of 2019 tax returns and a list of schools that the student has or plans to apply to attend.

These drive-in events will be held throughout North Carolina on three Saturdays in April. Click here for an updated schedule.

To register to attend a session, visit www.myfuturenc.org/first-in-fafsa/drive.

Karina Juarez is one of 12 Chick-fil-A employees nationwide to win the company's biggest scholarship.

Contact John Newsom at

336-373-7312 and follow

@JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News