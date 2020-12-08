Family of Appalachian State student who died of COVID-19 complications sets up scholarship fund

The family of an Appalachian State sophomore who died earlier this year of COVID-19 complications is raising money for a new scholarship fund.
The Chad Dorrill Memorial Scholarship Fund will award grants to two local high school seniors each year "to help them reach their dream of a college education, as Chad’s life was cut much too short and he was unable to fulfill his," according to the solicitation at the fundraising site GoFundMe.
Dorrill contracted the coronavirus less than a month into the fall semester and died Sept. 28 at age 19. Dorrill had been living off-campus in Boone and was taking his college classes online. His mother, Susan Dorrill, has described her son as "super healthy," according to media reports.
"In honor of our beloved son," Dorrill's family wrote on the GoFundMe site, "we continue to ask all college students living on and off college campuses around the country to please continue to wear your masks and quarantine if you are positive or waiting for results. Please do not put your friends or classmates life in danger as each person can react so differently to this virus."
Dorrill was born in Texas, grew up in Wisconsin and later moved to the Davidson County community of Wallburg. He was a 2019 graduate of Ledford High School, where he was all-conference in basketball. He was studying exercise science at Appalachian State and intended to become a physical therapist after graduation.
The scholarship fund has raised $1,800 toward its $3,000 goal as of Tuesday morning.
