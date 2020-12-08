Family of Appalachian State student who died of COVID-19 complications sets up scholarship fund

The family of an Appalachian State sophomore who died earlier this year of COVID-19 complications is raising money for a new scholarship fund.

The Chad Dorrill Memorial Scholarship Fund will award grants to two local high school seniors each year "to help them reach their dream of a college education, as Chad’s life was cut much too short and he was unable to fulfill his," according to the solicitation at the fundraising site GoFundMe.

Dorrill contracted the coronavirus less than a month into the fall semester and died Sept. 28 at age 19. Dorrill had been living off-campus in Boone and was taking his college classes online. His mother, Susan Dorrill, has described her son as "super healthy," according to media reports.