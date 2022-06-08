Feds announce new ag business innovation center for N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest nearly $2 million to create an Agriculture Business Innovation Center at N.C. A&T, the department announced Wednesday.

The new center is expected to have a national reach and impact, according to the USDA's news release.

USDA Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh said in the release that the center would be a hub providing technical assistance for agriculture business development nationwide.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to supporting historically underserved communities and this new center will be pivotal as we continue to build back better the fabric of our nation’s communities and businesses," she said. "This latest investment will expand the capacity of our nation’s HBCUs to advance multidisciplinary teaching, outreach and integrated projects to build better markets, enhance economic development and support new and existing agricultural businesses.”

A 2021 law authorized the department to put out a grant that would support establishing an Agriculture Business Innovation Center at one historically Black college or university. HBCUs across the country were eligible to apply.

In the news release, the acting director of the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture said the new center would be a "perfect complement" to the new NIFA-funded center of excellence already housed at A&T. That center helps encourage and support members of underrepresented minority groups to study and go into careers in food and agricultural sciences and related fields.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

