Fees set to increase for returning afterschool program in Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO — Parents will pay more to send their children to Guilford County Schools’ afterschool care program.

The Guilford County Board of Education voted Thursday to increase fees for its Afterschool Care Enrichment Services. ACES has been on hiatus since the beginning of the pandemic, but will return with the new school year.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras proposed the increase as a way to offset the cost of raising pay for ACES staffers to $15 per hour, as well as the cost of extra cleaning related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Guilford County Association of Educators has been calling for all district staff to be paid at least $15 an hour.

The ACES program is required to be self-sufficient, meaning the district can’t shift money from other areas of the school budget to fund it.

Costs this upcoming year will be $65 per week, up from $50 in 2019-20.

The cost for all-day care during teacher work days will be $20, up from $8 in the 2019-20 school year. The district is, however, eliminating the $50 deposit.