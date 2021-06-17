 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fees set to increase for returning afterschool program in Guilford County Schools
0 Comments
breaking top story

Fees set to increase for returning afterschool program in Guilford County Schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Students place pinwheels to remember 9-11 (copy) (copy)

In this September 2019 photo, students in Hetty Scopel’s ACES afterschool program place red, white and blue pinwheels in front of Hunter Elementary in Greensboro. ACES classes at the school were learning about first responders and commemorating Sept. 11.

 Woody Marshall, News & Record

GREENSBORO — Parents will pay more to send their children to Guilford County Schools’ afterschool care program.

The Guilford County Board of Education voted Thursday to increase fees for its Afterschool Care Enrichment Services. ACES has been on hiatus since the beginning of the pandemic, but will return with the new school year.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras proposed the increase as a way to offset the cost of raising pay for ACES staffers to $15 per hour, as well as the cost of extra cleaning related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Guilford County Association of Educators has been calling for all district staff to be paid at least $15 an hour.

The ACES program is required to be self-sufficient, meaning the district can’t shift money from other areas of the school budget to fund it.

Costs this upcoming year will be $65 per week, up from $50 in 2019-20.

The cost for all-day care during teacher work days will be $20, up from $8 in the 2019-20 school year. The district is, however, eliminating the $50 deposit.

Before the pandemic more than 4,000 students in kindergarten through fifth grade at 54 of the district’s elementary schools participated in the program. School officials expect to start out with fewer schools next school year, with the possibility of adding more as the year progresses, based on parent interest.

School administrators intend to reevaluate the fee after next June to see if same price still makes sense.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Shortage of hospitality workers

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News