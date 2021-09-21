 Skip to main content
'Fight the good fight': Guilford celebrates its teacher, principal of the year
'Fight the good fight': Guilford celebrates its teacher, principal of the year

GREENSBORO — Leah Carper’s 10th-grade English students at Northern High School know her by a few aliases.

There’s the scolding Grammar Grandma, the sleuth Detective Context and one called Eddie Kit — the students’ guide to proper email and letter writing.

On Tuesday, Carper took on a new alter-ego: Teacher of the Year for Guilford County Schools.

She accepted the award amid a hail of bright balloons and a burst of pastel confetti at the annual Guilford County Schools Celebration of Excellence awards ceremony.

Carper was nominated by the staff at Northern, who all got to vote on the selection. After that, she submitted an application to district leaders who selected her for the honor from among the school-level winners.

She will go on to compete at the regional level and possibly even the state or national level for Teacher of the Year honors.

Tuesday’s Celebration of Excellence took place in the auditorium at Grimsley High School. People wore masks and the auditorium was less packed than usual, but otherwise it was more similar to pre-pandemic versions of the event than to last fall’s extremely scaled down, socially-distanced celebration at Western Guilford Middle School.

At the podium, Carper said any teacher who had tried to help a student learn during the challenges brought on by the pandemic should also be considered a Teacher of the Year.

“We’ve learned how to rely on each other and listen to each other,” she said.

Prior to announcing the winner, school officials read statements from each of the candidates, including Carper, who has been teaching since 2006.

“When it comes to teaching, I’m going to do what works for students,” she said in her statement. “Sometimes that means dressing up in silly costumes. I take cues from my students about what they need. My classroom isn’t just my classroom it’s theirs, too.”

Also Tuesday, KaTrinka Brown of Jackson Middle School was named Principal of the Year.

Brown shook her head as she walked across the stage to receive her award.

“I am going to hold myself together — I promise,” she said.

Brown said educators have a responsibility to stand up against inequities and for their students, urging her colleagues to “continue to fight the good fight.”

“It has been our goal to work tirelessly to make sure our students are educated each and every day,” she said.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.

