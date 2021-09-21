'Fight the good fight': Guilford celebrates its teacher, principal of the year

GREENSBORO — Leah Carper’s 10th-grade English students at Northern High School know her by a few aliases.

There’s the scolding Grammar Grandma, the sleuth Detective Context and one called Eddie Kit — the students’ guide to proper email and letter writing.

On Tuesday, Carper took on a new alter-ego: Teacher of the Year for Guilford County Schools.

She accepted the award amid a hail of bright balloons and a burst of pastel confetti at the annual Guilford County Schools Celebration of Excellence awards ceremony.

Carper was nominated by the staff at Northern, who all got to vote on the selection. After that, she submitted an application to district leaders who selected her for the honor from among the school-level winners.

She will go on to compete at the regional level and possibly even the state or national level for Teacher of the Year honors.

Tuesday’s Celebration of Excellence took place in the auditorium at Grimsley High School. People wore masks and the auditorium was less packed than usual, but otherwise it was more similar to pre-pandemic versions of the event than to last fall’s extremely scaled down, socially-distanced celebration at Western Guilford Middle School.