Five from N.C. schools, including a Wake Forest senior, are named Rhodes Scholars

A Wake Forest University senior is among five winners from North Carolina universities of the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship to study at England's Oxford University.

Savarni Sanka was among 32 Americans chosen Sunday by the Rhodes Trust, which administers the program. Wake Forest in a news release said Sanka plans to pursue two master's degrees — in public policy and refuge and forced migration studies — at Oxford starting in October.

A Raleigh resident who attended Enloe High School, Sanka plans to graduate from Wake Forest in May with degrees in politics and international affairs and Spanish and a minor in Middle East and South Asia studies. She has been inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest academic honor society, and has been a leader of the university's Student Association for the Advancement of Refugees. Sanka also has studied or done volunteer work in Spain, Morocco and Nicaragua.

“It’s an incredible honor to be named a Rhodes Scholar,” Sanka said in a statement. “I owe my success to every mentor and teacher I’ve had from kindergarten to now. Every single professor at Wake Forest has influenced me in some way.”