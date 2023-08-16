GREENSBORO — There's a new option coming for Guilford County Schools students who get hungry during school.

Local nonprofit A Simple Gesture has paid for 85 refrigerators to be delivered to schools around the district this week.

These refrigerators will store leftovers from the school cafeterias, such as fruit and milk, that will be available for students to grab during the day.

With this donation plus the 30 refrigerators the organization already provided in past years, there will now be one refrigerator for each of the district's comprehensive schools. The district's Early and Middle Colleges, which are hosted on college campuses, aren't part of this round, but could participate in the future, according to Laura Oxner, director of the organization's food recovery program.

The $56,000 to pay for the 85 refrigerators came from a combination of grants from a couple local foundations and donations from a variety of individuals.

A Simple Gesture picks up food that might otherwise go to waste from donors across the community and delivers it to food pantries.

Years ago, Oxner said, the organization decided to approach the school district about the still-good leftovers school cafeterias have to throw out. Their first thought, she said, was just to ask if they could take it to food pantries, but they decided to pitch a different idea — making the food available to hungry students at the schools as snacks.

They started the program in a few schools in 2015, Oxner said, and it was a hit. With more and more schools asking to be included, the program grew to dozens of schools.

Then the pandemic arrived, resulting in students being out of school for months, or, in some cases, more than a year. After, that disruption, she said, some of the schools didn't get back in the habit of setting aside cafeteria leftovers in the fridges for students.

"So part of what's going is putting in a whole bunch more refrigerators and the other part is the school system recapping its message about, 'here's how you use this,'" she said.

At Swann Middle School on Tuesday, principal Patrick Battle said he was looking forward to having the refrigerator.

Battle said, in his experience, there are lots of reasons why students may miss breakfast and not get anything to eat before school. He said he and other educators find students who are asking for something to eat aren't at their best for learning.

"You'd be surprised how many students come to school and are hungry and the students' needs are not being met," he said.

If he's got something like a bag of chips on hand, he said, he's likely to give some to a student who is coming to him hungry, and the same goes for members of his staff. But it's not ideal, he said, for staff to be supplying snacks out of their own money.

Likewise, he said, leftovers need to be kept separate from other cafeteria food items, and the school needs to keep students out of food preparation areas, so they really do need a separate refrigerator for this from the ones the workers use in the cafeteria.

Battle explained the new refrigerator would be located in the school's counseling suite and students will have the opportunity to go there during the day and get snacks out if they need it.

He said they plan to explain the new option to students at the start of the school year. Battle said will they monitor how things go, but they don't expect it to become a distraction to learning. Requests to go get snacks can be handled discretely.

"It's just another layer of support," he said.