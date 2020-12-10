For a second straight semester, Bennett College will remain virtual

GREENSBORO — Bennett College is opting to stick with online instruction for the second straight semester.

The women's college announced Thursday that it will conduct its upcoming spring semester virtually and that no students will be on campus.

Bennett was one of four N.C. colleges and universities to start and finish their fall semesters with online instruction. The school of 233 undergraduates hasn't held in-person classes since mid-March because of the pandemic.

Bennett also said that its East Washington Street campus is now closed except to essential employees and visitors.

"While we would all like students, faculty and staff to be back on campus, the data clearly show that it isn't safe to do so yet," Bennett President Suzanne Walsh said in a statement. "Rather than develop ambiguous plans for the spring semester, we have made a clear decision that allows us to focus on delivering high-quality virtual instruction while placing the health and safety of our community above everything else."