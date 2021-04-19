For GTCC students, a fee-free summer and fall

GTCC students are about to get a price break: The college is waiving fees for students who enroll in summer and fall classes.
That decision, announced to students last week, will save most students between $50 and $100 per term.
"We all recognize the barriers the pandemic has presented for our students this past year, and GTCC wanted to utilize some of its federal relief funds to quickly and directly make a positive impact in our students lives," GTCC spokeswoman Jan Knox said in a statement.
GTCC said it plans to spend about $1.5 million in federal funds to cover these fee waivers during the college's two summer sessions that run from May through July and the fall semester that starts in August. The college will use a portion of the institutional share it got from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act signed into law in December.
"As intended by the federal government, we are using federal COVID-19 relief funds to offset students’ educational expenses during the pandemic and the subsequent recovery period," Nancy Sollosi, the college's chief financial officer, said in a statement.
The college normally charges several student fees. Full-time curriculum students — those taking 12 or more credit hours per semester — are charged a $50 college access, parking and security fee, a $26.25 activity fee and a $3.25 accident insurance fee. Part-time and summer students are billed lesser amounts.
GTCC trustees voted Thursday to cut its instructional technology fee by $5 (to $11 for full-time curriculum students and $5 for part-time students) but added a $5 student success and graduation fee for all students enrolled in curriculum courses that award credit toward an associate's degree.
In addition, students in health and medical classes are charged malpractice insurance of $8.25 per semester. Some classes also charge lab fees.
All of those fees will be waived — along with the graduation fee, the fee for buying graduation caps and gowns and the fee for shipping charges for items ordered online from the college's bookstore.
High school students taking GTCC classes through the Career and College Promise program will have their fees waived, too.
"We hope covering these fees will help provide some relief and keep students on their journey to make amazing happen," Knox added.
GTCC stopped charging several student fees starting in 2020 when most classes met online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lecture-based classes returned to campus last month after spring break.
The fee break doesn't relieve students of paying tuition, however. GTCC will continue to bill the state-mandated tuition rate of $76 per credit hour for North Carolina residents.
