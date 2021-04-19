For GTCC students, a fee-free summer and fall

GTCC students are about to get a price break: The college is waiving fees for students who enroll in summer and fall classes.

That decision, announced to students last week, will save most students between $50 and $100 per term.

"We all recognize the barriers the pandemic has presented for our students this past year, and GTCC wanted to utilize some of its federal relief funds to quickly and directly make a positive impact in our students lives," GTCC spokeswoman Jan Knox said in a statement.

GTCC said it plans to spend about $1.5 million in federal funds to cover these fee waivers during the college's two summer sessions that run from May through July and the fall semester that starts in August. The college will use a portion of the institutional share it got from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act signed into law in December.

"As intended by the federal government, we are using federal COVID-19 relief funds to offset students’ educational expenses during the pandemic and the subsequent recovery period," Nancy Sollosi, the college's chief financial officer, said in a statement.