For N.C. students who've struggled learning at home, this program could bridge that gap

RALEIGH — A summer school program designed to target K-12 students in North Carolina at risk of academic failure after virtual learning during the pandemic will help them get caught up, House Speaker Tim Moore said Tuesday while unveiling the proposal.

Moore and other House Republicans are backing legislation that would require each local district to offer the in-person six-week “school extension learning recovery and enrichment program.” Teachers and other staff who want to work in the summer would be hired temporarily beyond their usual school-year contracts.

At-risk students who have fared poorly on end-of-year tests would get priority seating in the program, although enrollment would not be mandatory.

Other students could participate if there is capacity, but Moore anticipates there will be instruction for anyone that wants it. He cited $1.6 billion in additional federal funds that were approved last week and are being distributed to districts to address COVID-19 challenges.