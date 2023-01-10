For second time, Guilford school board votes down GOP nominee for District 3 seat

GREENSBORO- The District 3 seat on the school board will remain vacant after the Guilford County Board of Education shot down the Republican nominee for the position for the second time on Tuesday night.

The vote against longtime educator Michael Logan was 6-2 along party lines, with all Democrats voting against him. The two Republicans on the board voted for him, commending him to their fellow board members.

The situation has the potential to veer into a Groundhog Day scenario.

Under the advice of their attorney, the board members will vote again on the matter at their work session on January 26.

School Board Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene said those votes could continue indefinitely, if there is not a majority to support him.

Patrick Tillman, who previously represented District 3 on the school board, won an election Nov. 8 to represent the same district as a county commissioner and was sworn into that role earlier this month, leaving a vacancy. He had two years left in his four-year term.

Because Tillman was elected as a Republican, state law requires the school board appoint the person recommended to fill out his term by the Guilford County Republican Party Executive Committee's District 3 members.

The appointment, attorney Jill Wilson said, has to be by majority vote of the board. So until or unless there's a majority vote in favor, the nominee cannot be sworn in.

"Until someone says I no longer have the right to vote, then I will exercise my right to vote," Hayes-Greene said.

Hayes-Greene said she voted against Logan because she said he had shared misinformation or extremist views on topics like social and emotional learning, vaccination, masking, and the murder of George Floyd. And, she said, she had been sent a voicemail from a former student who said Logan had made homophobic and racist comments.

A few people who spoke in the comment public comment period at Tuesday night's meeting also criticized posts or comments they attributed to Logan and thanked board members for voting against him.

Board member Linda Welborn called the criticism of social media posts nitpicking and commended Logan as a committed educator and frequent volunteer.

"We have a 25-year career teacher sitting out in that audience," she said. "The person I have seen is nothing but dedicated to his students."

David Gleeson, the chairman of the Guilford County Republican Party, spoke out at the meeting, asking school board members to do what he called their statutory duty to vote Logan in.

"We are very disappointed," Gleeson said. "We don't agree. We will be studying the options available to us."