For the first time, Guilford's new scanners flagged a firearm brought to a school

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Last week, a weapons scanner at Dudley High alerted staff to a student who had a gun — the first instance since they were installed that the devices flagged someone attempting to bring a weapon into a school. 

According to Greensboro police, officers charged Jaelin Graves with felony possession of a weapon on school grounds and carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a $500 bond. 

The touch-free body scanners, which are meant to detect hidden weapons, were installed in entrances to Guilford County Schools’ traditional high schools earlier this academic year — a plan that predated the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

