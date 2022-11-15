For the first time, Guilford's new scanners flagged a firearm brought to a school

GREENSBORO — Last week, a weapons scanner at Dudley High alerted staff to a student who had a gun — the first instance since they were installed that the devices flagged someone attempting to bring a weapon into a school.

According to Greensboro police, officers charged Jaelin Graves with felony possession of a weapon on school grounds and carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a $500 bond.

The touch-free body scanners, which are meant to detect hidden weapons, were installed in entrances to Guilford County Schools’ traditional high schools earlier this academic year — a plan that predated the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.