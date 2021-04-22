For the first time, N.C. A&T takes home title in national HBCU academic bowl

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T beat 63 other schools to win first place for the first time in the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge.
The four-member A&T squad got a trophy and $75,000 for the university for winning this annual academic bowl competition between historically Black colleges and universities across the nation.
A&T beat Morehouse College of Atlanta in the semifinals and came from behind in Tuesday's championship to defeat Florida A&M, which has won this event eight times since 1990.
Team members are captain Malkam Hawkins, a junior from Charlotte who's majoring in electrical engineering; Samara Daniels, a junior from Ayden who's majoring in criminal justice; Frances Kendrick, a freshman from Raleigh who's a nursing major; and Mitchell Wilson, a sophomore from Zebulon who's majoring in mechanical engineering.
The team is coached by Bryon D. Turman, a lecturer in English at A&T's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
The Honda Campus All-Star Challenge is an academic quiz bowl competition that requires students to quickly answer questions about the arts, history, literature, religion, science and pop culture.
The national tournament is usually held in person at the American Honda Motor Co. headquarters in Torrance, Calif. But the 2020 finals were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year's edition was held virtually.
Turman said he was "very proud" of the team for persevering through a trying year.
"Our mantra, especially during this very trying year of COVID-19, has been 'one question, one round, one game at a time,'" Turman said in a statement. “We dropped the first game to Florida A&M in the best-of-three championship series and won the next two games for the win. I think that mantra played out during this year's competition."
A&T has made the national championships 27 times. The team got to the quarterfinals three times, most recently in the 2012-13 season.
Watch the championship match between A&T and Florida A&M:
