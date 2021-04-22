For the first time, N.C. A&T takes home title in national HBCU academic bowl

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T beat 63 other schools to win first place for the first time in the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge.

The four-member A&T squad got a trophy and $75,000 for the university for winning this annual academic bowl competition between historically Black colleges and universities across the nation.

A&T beat Morehouse College of Atlanta in the semifinals and came from behind in Tuesday's championship to defeat Florida A&M, which has won this event eight times since 1990.

Team members are captain Malkam Hawkins, a junior from Charlotte who's majoring in electrical engineering; Samara Daniels, a junior from Ayden who's majoring in criminal justice; Frances Kendrick, a freshman from Raleigh who's a nursing major; and Mitchell Wilson, a sophomore from Zebulon who's majoring in mechanical engineering.

The team is coached by Bryon D. Turman, a lecturer in English at A&T's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

The Honda Campus All-Star Challenge is an academic quiz bowl competition that requires students to quickly answer questions about the arts, history, literature, religion, science and pop culture.