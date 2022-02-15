Former Guilford County Schools employee charged with kidnapping and child sex crimes in Mecklenburg County

"I understand some of you may have questions about the recent resignation of a Sternberger staff member. While I am obligated not to speak about legally confidential personnel matters, I can clear up some rumors that may be going around. We are aware of a law-enforcement investigation involving the former staff member that is taking place in another county. This investigation is not connected to our school in any way, and does not involve any of our students or other staff members. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. Thank you for your support of Sternberger Elementary, and we look forward to seeing your children in school tomorrow."