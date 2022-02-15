Former Guilford County Schools employee charged with kidnapping and child sex crimes in Mecklenburg County

GREENSBORO — A former Guilford County Schools staff member has been charged with child sex crimes in Mecklenburg County. He also previously worked in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools through a staffing agency.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Kevin Keyon Watson, 27, of Winston-Salem on Feb. 7 and charged him with first-degree kidnapping, statutory sex offense with a child by adult, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, jail records show.
Watson worked for Guilford County Schools for a little less than a year: from March 22, 2021, to Feb. 7, according to information provided by the district. The end of his employment is the same date as the arrest.
Guilford County Schools spokesman Janson Silvers would not say what position Watson held.
"While GCS cannot legally respond regarding confidential personnel matters, we can say that we are aware of a law-enforcement investigation involving a former Sternberger Elementary staff member," he said in an email. "The investigation is taking place in another county and is not connected to Sternberger Elementary or our school district in any way. Further, the police investigation does not involve any of our students or other staff members. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority."
He also shared a similar message sent to parents by the school's principal, Lisa Williams:
"I understand some of you may have questions about the recent resignation of a Sternberger staff member. While I am obligated not to speak about legally confidential personnel matters, I can clear up some rumors that may be going around. We are aware of a law-enforcement investigation involving the former staff member that is taking place in another county. This investigation is not connected to our school in any way, and does not involve any of our students or other staff members. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. Thank you for your support of Sternberger Elementary, and we look forward to seeing your children in school tomorrow."
Watson previously served as a teaching assistant in Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools through the staffing agency Carolina Placement Inc. According to the staffing agency, Watson was employed by CPI from March 2019 to March 2020.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools spokesman Brent Campbell said that's also the time period Watson worked as a teacher assistant. He said that Watson first worked at a middle school, Philo-Hill Magnet Academy, before moving to Ibraham Elementary.
