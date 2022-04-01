 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Guilford schools administrator named superintendent of Philadelphia schools

PHILADELPHIA — A former Guilford County Schools regional superintendent and chief of schools has been named superintendent of Pennsylvania's largest school district.

Tony Watlington has been selected by the School District of Philadelphia's Board of Education to replace William R. Hite as the chief executive overseeing a district with 216 schools, 115,000 students and a $3.9 billion budget, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. 

Watlington is a former Dudley High principal who served as the central region superintendent from 2013 until 2017 when Guilford County Schools' administrative structure was revamped. He became chief of schools until leaving to become superintendent in January 2021 of the Rowan-Salisbury School District, which, according to the Inquirer, educates about 20,000, with a budget of $190 million.

He will start June 16.

