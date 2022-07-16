Former longtime Guilford College president Bill Rogers had 'profound impact' on many lives

GREENSBORO — He was born the son of a Baptist minister, but made his mark here as a Quaker.

William R. "Bill" Rogers, who died Friday at age 90 after a period of declining health, served as the sixth president of Guilford College from 1980-96, the private Quaker school said in a news release.

Guilford College has "lost a true friend," said Kyle Farmbry, who became the college's 10th president in January.

In a statement Saturday to the Guilford College Community, Farmbry said Rogers "is best known for his consensus-building, humility and friendship."

"He is remembered for enjoying lunch with students in the dining hall or dinner at Ragsdale House, and taking part in choir tours and Quaker sporting events," Farmbry wrote. "He not only knew the names of students and alumni, he knew about their lives."

Farmbry said the college moved forward on many fronts during Rogers' presidency. The school established the Friends Center, Office of Campus Ministry and the Quaker Leadership Scholars Program. Relationships with Friends throughout North Carolina and the nation were strengthened, he said.

Among other achievements during his tenure: the development of interdisciplinary studies, an exchange program with a university in Japan, the strengthening of other study abroad programs, and the creation of a sports studies major, the first undergraduate academic program of its kind in the nation, the college said.

In addition, Guilford College expanded Hege Library, added the Guilford College Art Gallery and the Bauman Telecommunications Center, raised millions in a major fundraising campaign and increased its endowment in the 16 years that Rogers led the school.

"I did not know Bill nearly as well as many of you did, but I sense the profound impact he made on so many lives," Farmbry said in the statement.

In his spare time while president, Rogers kept busy with varied pastimes, according to a 1996 article in the News & Record. He played multiple instruments — guitar, French horn, trumpet, piano and dulcimer. He sang with the Greensboro Opera Company chorus. He sketched, built furniture and fixed antique cars.

His artistic touch remains visible on campus, Farmbry noted. The college's logo features the pen-and-ink drawing Rogers made of a great black oak that stood outside New Garden Hall. And the library still contains a love seat he made from a felled elm tree.