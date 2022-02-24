 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former NC health secretary Cohen to speak at Guilford College's spring commencement
Former NC health secretary Cohen to speak at Guilford College's spring commencement

Cooper Pine Hall (copy) (copy)

Dr. Mandy Cohen, seen her during a tour in May at a vaccine clinic at the Pine Hall Brick plant in Madison, says Union County Public Schools must take steps to prevent the illness from spreading in schools or “legal action may be required to protect the public’s health.”

 WOODY MARSHALL/NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Mandy Cohen, former secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, will be the commencement speaker at Guilford College on May 14.

About 270 graduates are expected to receive diplomas in an outdoor ceremony planned for the school's Quad for the first time in three years, Guilford College said in a news release.

Cohen will be presented with the honorary Doctor of Science degree, "recognizing her thoughtful leadership in managing the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the college said.

Cohen served as the state's health secretary for five years before announcing in November she planned to step down at the end of 2021. Last month, she said she was taking a job starting in March with a Maryland health care company called Aledade.

”It’s an honor having such an advocate of public health speaking at Guilford,” said biology professor Michele Malotky, director of the college's growing public health major. Public health is one of the college's fastest-growing programs, the college said.

A graduate of Cornell University, Cohen received her medical degree from Yale School of Medicine and a master’s in public health from the Harvard School of Public Health. She trained in internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. She has served as an adjunct professor in health policy and management at the UNC-Chapel Hill Gillings School of Global Public Health.

