Former UNC-Chapel Hill professor will lead UNCG's nursing school

GREENSBORO — UNCG has named a former UNC-Chapel Hill professor and program director to lead its nursing school.

The university announced Wednesday that Debra J. Barksdale will serve as dean of the School of Nursing and a professor of family and community nursing. She'll start July 19.

Barksdale has been professor of nursing and the associate dean of academic affairs for nursing at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., since 2016. UNCG in its announcement said Barksdale has helped increase undergraduate and master's enrollment during her tenure at VCU and led efforts to develop a new nursing certificate program for master's students.

In 13 previous years at the UNC-CH School of Nursing, Barksdale was the inaugural director of the Doctor of Nursing Practice program and also led the Family Nurse Practitioner program. She was the first Black faculty member at the UNC-CH nursing school to become a full professor.