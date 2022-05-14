Four Republicans, two of them teammates, are vying for primary wins in Guilford school board races

GREENSBORO — Four Republicans who see room for improvement in how Guilford County Schools is run are vying in two contested primary races for the opportunity to make it to November’s general election.

The two races, for Districts 2 and 6 on the Guilford County Board of Education, are the only contested school board primaries in Tuesday’s election.

In the westerly District 6, logistics program manager Tim Andrew faces professor Matthew Kuennen. To the south, in District 2, online instruction designer Crissy Pratt faces private investigator Marc Ridgill.

Andrew and Pratt are working together to run for the school board as part of the “New Vision, New Direction” candidate team, which is endorsed and supported by the group Take Back Our Schools-GCS. Andrew said he has noticed a national trend this year of more Republicans running for school board races in teams.

As the outsiders to the “New Vision, New Direction” team, Ridgill and Kuennen have also struck up a friendly relationship, the two said, with Kuennen getting some campaign tips from Ridgill, who has run before, and Ridgill saying he’s benefitted from hearing Kuennen’s analysis about schools issues.

In discussing issues they are most passionate about, Kuennen, Pratt and Ridgill talked about cracking down on school discipline, and how improving discipline intertwines with helping academics and supporting teachers.

Andrew also stressed his passion for improving student academic performance and supporting teachers. He favors increasing teacher pay, while also looking for ways to make operating schools more efficient.

On the issue of the $1.7 billion school bond referendum on Tuesday’s ballot, Kuennen, Pratt and Ridgill all said they oppose it. Andrew said he thought he would support it, though he had some reservations and wanted to do more research before casting his vote.

As it looked for and found candidates it wanted to support to run for the school board, Take Back Our Schools has kept up its daily drumbeat on social media criticizing the school district’s administration and board leadership.

That’s included accusations of dishonesty and mismanagement and complaints about topics including finances, school discipline, COVID-19 policies, how race is taught in schools and what books are in the libraries.

The board’s Democratic leaders have at times dished out criticism on Take Back Our Schools as well. Among other things, they have accused the group of sharing false information and stirring up racist animosity, and have criticized them for unnerving some board members and staff by shouting and banging just outside the school administration building at a rally during a board meeting last year.

Republicans on the board have been more sympathetic to the group. The “New Vision, New Direction” team of candidates includes one incumbent school board member, Republican Linda Welborn, who won’t face an opponent until the general election. The fourth candidate is Robert Millican, who is collecting signatures in hopes of getting on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate in District 8.

The team originally had five members, but Demetria Carter, who is running unopposed in the at-large Republican primary, is not currently working as part of the team, Andrew and Pratt said. Asked why, both said to ask Carter, who said, “no comment.” Take Back Our Schools still lists Carter on its website as one of its candidates, but separate from the “New Vision, New Direction” team.

District 2

District 2 is the county’s most southerly school board district, but it also snakes up to include a couple of precincts in southwest Greensboro. Republican school board member Anita Sharpe, who is not seeking reelection, has held it since December 2016.

The Republican primary race pits Pratt, a former classroom teacher, against a Ridgill, a former school resource officer. Pratt lives in High Point and Ridgill lives in eastern Guilford County.

As well as Take Back Our Schools, Pratt has the endorsement of the Rhino Times. The publication endorsed both Pratt and Andrew, saying it liked the idea of a slate of candidates running together who would be well set to work together on the board if elected. Ridgill, in turn, said he is proud to be endorsed by Sharpe and by state Rep. Jon Hardister, a Whitsett Republican.

Pratt said she is a former 5th, 6th, and 7th grade teacher and previously taught in schools near Washington, D.C. More recently, she’s worked in online education, including as head of curriculum for a global company. She also said she is designing online instruction for a company called Pansophic Learning.

Pratt points to past experience in management, including dealing with human resources issues like hiring and firing, as a relevant qualification that voters could consider as an edge in the race.

“I think right now, the biggest (issue) for me is the poor academic performance of our students,” Pratt said, explaining that she sees that as linked to discipline problems in schools. “We have some fabulous teachers who are very good at what they do and their hands are tied because of the situations going on in the classrooms.”

She said the district needs to institute “zero tolerance” discipline, and should consider changes to the appeals process for suspensions.

“I think that needs to be tightened up significantly,” she said.

Ridgill said he retired in 2014 from the Greensboro Police Department after 29 years. He said the last eight of those he worked as a school resource officer at Grimsley High School.

“I’ve been exposed to everything that goes on inside of the buildings,” he said.

Ridgill previously ran unsuccessfully for the at-large school board seat and for Greensboro City Council.

He said he expects that the connections he built during his time at Grimsley and since then will come in useful to his board service, because they would likely bring him lots of independent information on situations in schools, outside of what the superintendent might provide to the board.

Ridgill said he thinks improving district reading scores should be a priority and that the school board could help the situation by doing better fiscal oversight of the district. On school discipline and safety he said the board, “ought to be demanding that the superintendent get control of the inside of the schools.”

District 6

District 6 sits in the western part of the county and also includes some Greensboro precincts. It’s flipped back and forth in the last couple of elections: Republican Wes Cashwell beat Democrat Khem Denise Irby in 2016, and then Irby beat Cashwell in 2018. The winner of Tuesday’s primary would vie with Irby in the general election.

Tim Andrew is taking on Matthew Kuennen for the primary. Both live within High Point city limits, though Kuennen’s address in High Point is so close to Jamestown that it is labeled as Jamestown by the post office.

Kuennen is an associate professor in the exercise science department of the Congdon School of Health Sciences at High Point University. He said he thought his 12 years of teaching experience would serve him well as a school board member, as well as his work ethic and propensity for deep analysis and “going down rabbit holes.”

Andrew said he is a logistics project manager for defense contractor General Dynamics Mission Systems and a retired Marine Corps officer. He said he feels his background in project management would help him contribute to the work of the board.

Both men said they got interested to run after watching how the school district functioned during the pandemic and feeling that there were things the district could have done better. Kuennen saw it as a parent of children in the district and Andrew saw it via his wife’s supervision of her granddaughter’s online schooling during the day.

Kuennen said he felt the district could have seen a smaller drop in test scores by being quicker to approve sending students back to school, once the state allowed that option.

Now that students are back in school, Kuennen said the No. 1 issue he is most passionate about is better supporting teachers, in hopes of better retaining them. To that end, he wants the district to better address classroom disruptions caused by discipline problems and he suggested the board consider finding ways to increase the number of school resource officers, as well the number of teachers aides and similar support staff.

Andrew voiced concern about student academic performance and said he wants to see the school board return to a practice it had taken up in the couple of years before the pandemic: dedicating a major chunk of its time at each board meeting to discussing and reviewing student performance. The board, he said, should look at what kind of professional atmosphere is provided to teachers and should do research into how the district might better provide teachers with more flexibility.

He also stressed the importance of paying teachers well and spoke favorably about the idea of county commissioners providing funding for a local teacher salary supplement increase. Superintendent Sharon Contreras has recommended asking commissioners for about $10 million to increase teachers’ local supplements in next year’s budget, as part of a $25.7 million annual funding increase request approved by the school board.

