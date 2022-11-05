Four seats contested in Guilford County Board of Education races

GREENSBORO — Voters have the chance to shape Guilford County's Board of Education at a time when the district's priorities are up for a reset.

The moment comes amid a push by some conservatives in Guilford County and across the country to remold local school boards.

Five seats on the nine-member school board are up for election on Tuesday. Four of those races are contested, including the at-large seat. All Guilford County voters can cast a ballot in the at-large race; the other races are restricted to voters in the geographic districts the seats represent.

With a new superintendent in place and the board's prior set of goals expired this year, board members will have the opportunity to weigh in on the strategic direction the district should now pursue. They will lead the district as it grapples with helping students recover from pandemic-era learning loss and implementing $2 billion worth of school construction and renovation over the next seven to 10 years.

Guilford County Board of Education elections are partisan, and this year's races will determine which party holds the majority on the board. Currently, the split is seven Democrats and three Republicans.

All the Republicans on the general election ballot have been endorsed and supported by the group Take Back Our Schools-GCS since before the May primaries.

As it looked for and found candidates it wanted to support to run for the school board, Take Back Our Schools kept up a daily drumbeat on social media criticizing the school district’s administration and board leadership.

That’s included accusations of dishonesty and mismanagement and complaints about topics including finances, school discipline, COVID-19 policies, how race is taught in schools and what books are in the libraries.

The board’s Democratic leaders have at times dished out criticism on Take Back Our Schools as well. Among other things, they have accused the group of sharing false information and stirring up racist animosity, and have criticized them for unnerving some board members and staff by shouting and banging just outside the school administration building at a rally during a board meeting last year.

Candidates in this year's school board races vary widely in the factors that led them to run and the goals they'd like to see for the district, but one pair of opponents especially stand out as opposites.

Republican Demetria Carter and Democrat Alan Sherouse are both running for the at-large seat. The winner will take the seat now filled by Democrat Winston-McGregor, who decided not to run again.

Sherouse is in his 10th year as pastor of First Baptist Church in Greensboro. Carter worked as an attorney, manager and in other capacities for the federal government for about 40 years, before retiring in 2019.

Carter said one thing that led her to run for the school board was reading about parents standing up and confronting their local school boards across the country. Another factor, she said, was reading N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's "F.A.C.T.S. Report" in which he collected what the Greensboro Republican said were examples of indoctrination of children in public schools across the state.

"That alarmed me a lot, actually," she said.

Those experiences eventually led her to agree to run for the at-large seat, after being asked multiple times by members of Take Back Our Schools who participated with her in the Greater Greensboro Women's Club.

Sherouse said he was inspired to run out of a desire to be of service to the community and the students, but that he was also motivated by seeing, "all of our schools threatened," by a larger "regressive" movement targeting schools that he sees as represented locally by Take Back Our Schools-GCS.

He said that before running for the board, he was part of counter-protests along with some other clergy.

"I feel that's turning our schools into a cultural battleground," he said. "I want to commit to the values of equity and inclusion and not see those reduced or characterized as simple political correctness."

Carter said that the top three goals she'd like to see for the district in the next five years include instilling academic excellence in the schools, becoming more accountable and transparent to parents and the community, and getting politics out of schools.

To her, that means things like making sure there are no Pride or Black Lives Matter flags or emblems displayed in classrooms, and that teachers do not reveal their sexual orientation to their students or talk about political issues unless it's a civics class.

Sherouse's preferred goals include continuing to decrease the graduation gap between white students and students of color while continuing to move toward greater equity in the system. He also looks to see the district efficiently execute the priorities of its facilities master plan and to "trust, empower and fairly compensate" the district's teachers, educators and staff.

District 2

Two former teachers are vying against each other for Guilford County's District 2 school board seat. The winner will take the seat now held by Republican Anita Sharpe, who did not run for reelection.

Republican Crissy Pratt said she is a former fifth, sixth, and seventh grade teacher and previously taught in schools near Washington, D.C. More recently, she’s worked in online education, including as head of curriculum for a global company. She also said she is director of instructional design for a company called Pansophic Learning, for whom she is managing the production of K-5 online math classes.

Pratt said she's not a fan of party-line votes on the school board and that more time built in for discussion could lead to more cross-party persuasion. She said concern over district academic performance results also helped motivate her to run.

Democrat Amanda Cook taught dance at Southwest High School and was the lead dance teacher for the district from 2019 to 2021, when she left to prepare to run for the board and to start The Teacher's Edge, a small nonprofit that aims to provide connection and leadership development for teachers. She is currently substituting for the district.

Part of her motivation for running for school board, Cook said, was to try to improve the way that the district handles communication with employees who have complaints, concerns and other input.

"I wanted to give teachers hope that they had people advocating for them," she said.

Pratt said the endorsement she's most proud of as a candidate is from NC Values Coalition. According to its website, the group's mission is to be a "positive ambassador of Jesus Christ that creates a culture in North Carolina where human life is valued, marriage & families flourish, and religious liberty thrives."

Cook said she is most proud of support from the Guilford County Association of Educators, Equality NC and Run for Something. Equality NC is a statewide organization, "dedicated to securing rights and protections for the LGBTQ community," according to its website. Run for Something is a national organization supporting young progressives running for office.

Pratt said the top goals she would like to see for the district in the next five years include revamping the district's discipline policy to strengthen consequences for misbehavior, significantly increasing the district's scores on state academic tests, and improving the basic safety and learning environments of school facilities.

Cook's desired goals include putting in a comprehensive communication plan, addressing school meals' nutrition and quality, and widening the range of locations where the board meets and holds events.

District 4

Linda Welborn, the Republican incumbent for the District 4 seat, is a school board veteran who is looking for change and hoping this election sweeps in some like-minded reinforcements. Pastor Deon Clark, the Democratic challenger, thinks the board is doing a good job overall, but that it would be better with Welborn replaced.

Welborn was first elected to the board in 2012. For the next five years, Welborn said, the district's goals should include, "getting kids to read and do math," expanding career and technical education and focusing on school culture.

Welborn also said she wants to see the school board stronger in guiding its direction and in serving as a check and balance on the choices of the superintendent and school administration.

She said she sees the potential for a shift on that front, and progress on issues like combatting learning loss and dealing with violence in schools if she's elected alongside the conservative newcomer candidates she helped to recruit.

"I don’t want to be on that board by myself," she said.

Clark said he got interested in running for the school board through his work with the district. That includes serving as a PTA president and vice president at his children's schools, taking part in district committees, speaking at school boarding meetings and advocating for the school bond referendum, he said.

He said he wants to continue the work of the board in supporting students, and to work to make teachers feel supported and valued.

In the next five years, he'd like to see the district improve its recruitment and retention of high-quality teachers and staff and to raise the bar on their pay. The district, he said, also needs to focus on mental health support for both students and teachers during that time.

He disagrees, he said, with some of the votes Welborn has taken on the board, especially her vote against asking the commissioners to put the $1.7 billion school bond referendum on the ballot.

"That's not supporting education," he said, arguing that students in District 4 and across the county need the building and equipment upgrades the bond money is set to provide. "We can't have them learning where we don't have the right technology."

Welborn said she voted against the bond because she did not believe the school board can actually accomplish $1.7 billion in school construction and upgrades in the next five to 10 years or get through the list of future projects to which that money was tied. She also said she's concerned about people hurting from property taxes being used to pay down the bond debt and lacked confidence in the stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

"When I put my name on something, I plan on delivering on it," she said. "If I tell voters I'm going to do something, I'm going to kill myself to do it."

She also talked about the time she had spent and the experience she gained before being on the board, advocating for the $457 million school construction bond that voters approved in 2008.

Change, she said, is possible through persuasion.

"I always said fight on the issue; don’t make it personal," she said. "Make a logical argument."

District 6

In District 6, a school board member and longtime education advocate is facing off against a logistics project manager hoping to bring his management experience to the board.

Democrat Khem Irby has served on the board since 2018. She previously worked in the district's afterschool care program and has held leadership roles with education advocacy groups such as Parents Across America and The Mothers' Agenda of New York.

Republican Tim Andrew is a logistics project manager at General Dynamics Mission Systems and a retired Marine Corps officer. He said he got interested in running for the board after watching how the school district functioned during the pandemic.

Irby said her decision to run again came from wanting to continue doing the work of the board. She pointed to voters' approval of a $1.7 billion school bond in May as another factor in her decision. The bond's passage, she said, provides the opportunity to build new schools for children where needed, and to address crowded schools.

Andrew's goals for the district in the next five years include getting bond construction projects moving forward correctly, enhancing district career and technical education programs and, "doing whatever we can to make teaching a career that people want to do."

Irby's goals for that time include continuing to advocate for teacher pay and staff salaries, continuing to expand student choices as far as what schools and programs they can attend, and continuing to close the gap on the literacy learning loss accrued during the pandemic.