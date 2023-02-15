GREENSBORO — Harvey Thompson has a couple tricks — and sticks — up his sleeve.

His main gig is on staff at NC A&T as the university band’s drumline coordinator. But Thompson and his longtime percussion duo partner also have a line of drumsticks, used by A&T and some other historically Black colleges and universities. The sticks are designed to help drummers do trick moves with their sticks as part of their drumming.

At A&T, Thompson likes to plan and direct drum performances that mix classic marching band technicality with tricks, dancing and fun.

“He’s A1 when it comes to visuals and stick tricks,” said Ralph Nader, his partner with Bring Your Own Style. Nader also praised Thompson for his creativity and vision, as someone who is “always seeing the big picture.”

As a kid growing up in Brooklyn, Thompson said, he loved doing tricks of all kinds: gymnastics, inline skating and bicycle racing.

He first got the drumming bug at 14, after seeing Nader, then a 10-year-old, doing drumming tricks.

Thompson’s first thought: “I have to learn how to do that.”

That moment led to a lifelong friendship and a shared passion. Both sharpened their skills in drum corps in the city, but eventually Thompson headed down to Greensboro to study at GTCC and A&T and play in A&T’s marching band.

By 2008, he had transitioned to a part-time staff role with the university, writing music, choreographing and arranging shows for the drumline. While working part time, Thompson was able to follow some other pursuits.

In 2013, Thompson and Nader went on tour in Europe with the German reggae, dancehall and hip hop band Seeed. In their free time while in Europe, they started posted videos of themselves drumming to YouTube, drumming over popular hits and showing off their moves.

Those videos — and the popularity they gained online — attracted the attention of the manufacturer ProMark, which asked about a collaboration. Thompson and Nader shared their specifications on what they’d most value in stick for their uses, and ProMark came up with a design to meet those specifications, “engineered to function as both a traditional marching tool and a well-balanced show-style trick stick.”

Their first sticks launched in 2015, Thompson said, with another version added in 2017. Both of those are for snare, Thompson said, but they’ve also got sticks for multi-tenor in development.

He explained that the BYOS drumsticks have a black rubber band on them that helps keep a comfortable grip.

“That’s designed so that they don’t flip out of your finger tips,” he said.

The density of the sticks is also “extremely good for power,” Thompson said, which comes in handy at A&T, where he is now drumline coordinator. “The group here plays strong.”

BYOS also has a line of drum pads with OffWorld Percussion, and Thompson has some other ideas in mind. He’s trying to find companies to partner with, he said, to produce cameras and audio equipment: cameras tweaked to pick up the rapid-fire visuals of drumming and microphones to record crisp audio for percussion out in the field.

“I never thought that drumming would have so many avenues,” he said. “The fact that it does, it keeps making me think more, and it makes me happy that I chose this for a profession because I like to think, I really do.”