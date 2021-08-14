From new courses and buildings to COVID-19 rules, here's a look at the fall semester for area colleges and universities

UNCG students move in
Pew Day gets help from family and friends moving into Mendenhall on the UNCG campus in Greensboro on Wednesday. At UNCG, students taking at le…
GREENSBORO — With the majority of college students in Greensboro set to start classes this week, higher education is still in the middle of a public health battlefield due to COVID-19.
Vaccines proved powerful against the virus and millions of people chose to get the shots. However, the new, more contagious delta variant is making spread between unvaccinated people easier than ever and hospitalizations are climbing again, after months of improvement.
Just 36% of 18- to 24-year-old North Carolinians have been fully vaccinated, according to the state's online COVID-19 data dashboard. Nationally, 44.6% percent of people in this age range are fully vaccinated, according to the Mayo Clinic's U.S. COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which draws from Centers for Disease Control data.
They will mix on college campuses with older students, professors and staff. Older people are more likely to be vaccinated, but also face age-related risks for more serious consequences from the virus.
Area colleges and universities cover a wide spectrum when it comes to their plans for vaccine requirements for students this fall.
Elon University and Bennett College are requiring vaccines. High Point University and Guilford Technical Community College are not.
Some schools have instituted COVID-19 test requirements for students who don't get the vaccine. At A&T, for example, unvaccinated students who don't submit to COVID-19 testing could face deactivation of their Aggie OneCard and referral for disciplinary action through the student conduct process.
Here's a look at what area colleges and universities put in place this academic year for COVID-19 vaccination, testing and masking, as well as some of what's new for them outside of their pandemic responses.
UNCG
Classes start: Tuesday.
Vaccines/testing: Students taking at least one class in person or living in a residence building will need to either show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or get tested periodically for the illness.
UNCG cheerleaders welcome new students
UNCG cheerleader Jakari Hudson spray paints on a rock on campus on Wednesday to welcome incoming freshmen. Area colleges and universities cove…
Students can get a vaccine at Student Health Services. Students who submit proof of vaccination by Aug. 23 will receive $50 in flexible spending dollars on their Spartan Cards, which can be used at campus eateries.
Masks: Face coverings required indoors unless eating or drinking, in an individual dorm room or apartment, or in a private office or other socially-distanced work space. The university made its mask plans before the county ordered the same requirements in response to rising coronavirus cases locally and across the state. The county mask mandate went into effect on Friday.
What's new: Students will see a new general education curriculum this fall. The university will also debut its esports program.
N.C. A&T
Classes start: Wednesday.
Vaccines/testing: A&T expects to comply with the UNC System requirement for regular testing of students who do not submit proof of vaccination. Vaccines will be available through the Student Health Center and at the university's Tuesday vaccine clinic.
N.C. A&T's new engineering building
The Martin Engineering Research and Innovation Complex — named for current N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold Martin — is scheduled to open in September.
Masks: "We will be requiring masks in all indoor settings where more than one person is present," university spokesman Todd Simmons said before the county mask mandate went into effect.
What's new: A&T is opening the Harold L. Martin Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex in September.
GTCC
Classes start: Monday.
Vaccines/testing: The college is encouraging vaccination, but is not requiring proof of vaccination status. GTCC has also instituted a $200 incentive for all fully vaccinated students and employees, with details to be released later.
Masks: Face coverings are required in indoor settings, per the recent county mandate, except for when the person is alone in a room, office, or vehicle. Masks are not required in outdoor settings on campus.
What's new: North Carolina is offering the new Longleaf Commitment Grant, which guarantees full-time eligible students $700 to $2,800 per year for two years to cover tuition and fees. GTCC is also waiving all student fees, for a cost savings of $50-$100 per semester and the bookstore is offering a 10% discount to cut down on textbook costs.
Guilford College
Classes start: Wednesday.
Vaccines/testing: Guilford College plans to test all students upon arrival for the fall semester and then conduct ongoing testing of those who have not been vaccinated. The college has incentives like free books and raffles. It plans to require proof of vaccination when the Food and Drug Administration grants full approval for COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines now in use have been granted emergency authorization by the FDA.
Masks: Masks required when indoors.
What's new: The college is offering an honors course that will include a class trip to Disney World as part of its curriculum.
"We are using Disney as a springboard to ask a lot of questions about who we are, how we think, how we discover and how we create," said Jill Peterfeso, a professor of religious studies and women's gender and sexuality studies, in a video posted on the college's YouTube channel.
Greensboro College
Classes start: Wednesday.
Vaccines/testing: "... we are strongly encouraging all employees and students to be vaccinated and submit proof of vaccination, a positive COVID test within the previous 90 days, or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of returning to campus," Anne Hurd, vice president for advancement and admissions, said in an email.
People who are not vaccinated will be tested regularly, she said.
Masks: Masks required in most situations indoors. Outdoors, masks are required in gatherings of 200 people or more.
What's new: The school is upgrading its information technology system and is expecting a significant increase in internet bandwidth in residence halls and classrooms as well as being more prepared for a transition to remote learning and working if it became necessary.
Bennett College
Classes start: Monday (for virtual classes) and Sept. 1 (for in-person learning).
Vaccines/testing: All students except those with religious or medical exemptions must prove full COVID-19 vaccination in order to enroll.
Masks: Bennett will announce final decisions related to safety protocols based on CDC and Guilford County Health Department guidance as the date nears for the in-person return to campus.
What's new: Students are returning to Bennett's campus after a full year of virtual learning due to the pandemic. They will start the semester learning virtually, then switch to a mix of in-person and virtual learning, before going virtual again after Nov. 22.
High Point University
Classes start: Aug. 23.
Vaccination/testing: No vaccine requirement. Vaccines will be offered on campus and students will be reminded that proof of full vaccination will allow them to avoid having to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact of someone who tests positive.
Masks: No mask mandate was planned but a spokesperson said Wednesday the university follows all national, state and local mandates, including the county mandate that went into effect on Friday requiring people wear masks when indoors.
High Point University's new arena and conference center
A crew lay brick Aug. 5 at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center at High Point University.
What's new: In September, the university will open the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. It will include a 4,500-seat arena for athletic and community events; a 2,500-seat conference center and an adjoining hotel.
Elon
Classes start: Aug. 24 for main university. Law school classes started Aug. 9.
Vaccines/testing: Elon is mandating vaccines for all students living in university housing, enrolled in on-campus or study abroad classes or taking part in activities on its main Alamance County campus or its law school campus in downtown Greensboro.
Students who successfully apply for a religious or health exemption will be periodically tested for COVID-19, with undergraduates tested at least weekly and graduate students tested at least monthly.
Masks: All students, employees and visitors must wear masks in indoor campus spaces (except when alone in a private office, in a residence hall/apartment room, or while eating or drinking) for the first 10 days of this semester, which is Aug. 29. After that, any students or visitors who are unvaccinated are required to wear appropriate face coverings in all public indoor spaces, including classrooms other than under the exceptions previously outlined.
What's new: Elon is welcoming the first batch of students to its new Department of Nursing, which is housed in the School of Health Sciences. It will offer two degrees: a bachelor’s of science in nursing, which is the traditional four-year program, and an accelerated 16-month bachelor’s program for those who already have a four-year college degree in another field.
