From new courses and buildings to COVID-19 rules, here's a look at the fall semester for area colleges and universities

Classes start: Aug. 24 for main university. Law school classes started Aug. 9.

Vaccines/testing: Elon is mandating vaccines for all students living in university housing, enrolled in on-campus or study abroad classes or taking part in activities on its main Alamance County campus or its law school campus in downtown Greensboro.

Students who successfully apply for a religious or health exemption will be periodically tested for COVID-19, with undergraduates tested at least weekly and graduate students tested at least monthly.

Masks: All students, employees and visitors must wear masks in indoor campus spaces (except when alone in a private office, in a residence hall/apartment room, or while eating or drinking) for the first 10 days of this semester, which is Aug. 29. After that, any students or visitors who are unvaccinated are required to wear appropriate face coverings in all public indoor spaces, including classrooms other than under the exceptions previously outlined.

What's new: Elon is welcoming the first batch of students to its new Department of Nursing, which is housed in the School of Health Sciences. It will offer two degrees: a bachelor’s of science in nursing, which is the traditional four-year program, and an accelerated 16-month bachelor’s program for those who already have a four-year college degree in another field.