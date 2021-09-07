From parking place to happy space: Guilford's high school seniors get creative with painting parking spots

GREENSBORO — The country is still gripped by a pandemic, and with one mostly virtual school year in the past and a new in-person year with all its uncertainties upon us, Northwest Guilford High School is taking up a growing tradition of allowing seniors to paint murals on their parking spaces.

“It gives the seniors something extra special. They’ve had a hard year,” Christina Pollock said.

Pollock’s daughter Kate is one of the students who painted her parking space.

“It was kind of sad because we missed out on not seeing people, but we also missed out on school dances and ball games, which is why I was so excited about painting parking spots this year,” Kate Pollock said.

Pollock doesn’t really consider herself an artist but admits she likes to paint. That she shares the same last name as another famous American artist — the abstract expressionist Jackson Pollock — is coincidental.

Kate’s mom volunteered to coordinate the mural project at Northwest, one of several high schools in Guilford County Schools to allow seniors to paint their parking spaces.

“We did two or three spots last year to see what the process was like. This was the year it was fully opened to students,” Christina Pollock said.