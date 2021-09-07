From parking place to happy space: Guilford's high school seniors get creative with painting parking spots

GREENSBORO — The country is still gripped by a pandemic, and with one mostly virtual school year in the past and a new in-person year with all its uncertainties upon us, Northwest Guilford High School is taking up a growing tradition of allowing seniors to paint murals on their parking spaces.
“It gives the seniors something extra special. They’ve had a hard year,” Christina Pollock said.
Pollock’s daughter Kate is one of the students who painted her parking space.
“It was kind of sad because we missed out on not seeing people, but we also missed out on school dances and ball games, which is why I was so excited about painting parking spots this year,” Kate Pollock said.
Pollock doesn’t really consider herself an artist but admits she likes to paint. That she shares the same last name as another famous American artist — the abstract expressionist Jackson Pollock — is coincidental.
Kate’s mom volunteered to coordinate the mural project at Northwest, one of several high schools in Guilford County Schools to allow seniors to paint their parking spaces.
“We did two or three spots last year to see what the process was like. This was the year it was fully opened to students,” Christina Pollock said.
Student murals must be vetted by the school before painting can begin. At the end of the school year, students agree to paint over their murals with black paint.
Christina Pollock said there have been 32 requests so far. Fifteen students have begun their murals and the parking lot is becoming a mosaic of designs that include a smiley face against sky blue, a bee in a hexagon dripping with honey, and another that is a quote from the TV show "Grey’s Anatomy" that reads, "Who here feels like they have no idea what they are doing?"
Kate Pollock chose a lyric from music artist Taylor Swift’s song “22.” She and some friends painted "Feelin 22" and pink flowers against a white backdrop of her assigned No. 291 parking space.
“I chose the quote because I’m a really big Taylor Swift fan, and I can finally use the quote,” said Kate Pollock, who is considering studying psychology at Appalachian State University next year.
When Northwest student Cameron Hartmann pulls his Ford F150 truck into his No. 572 parking space this year he will be greeted by a mural inspired by American rap artist Kanye West’s album fittingly titled “Graduation.”
“Cameron is a big Kanye West fan,” according to his mom, Rebecca Hartmann.
Hartmann said her family is not artistically inclined, so she paid Hannah Hieber, the daughter of a co-worker, to paint her son’s space.
“After the year they had last year and with him being a senior, I was like ‘Let’s go all in!’” Hartmann said.
Hieber is a graphic artist and cartoonist. She’s painted on wood, canvas, and paper, but doesn’t consider herself a muralist.
“I’ve never done outdoor painting other than my own parking space,” Hieber said.
That’s right, Hieber, who aspires to be a character designer for Disney, painted her own parking space two years ago when she became a senior at Weaver Academy for Performing and Visual Arts.
For Cameron Hartmann's parking space, Hieber, armed with sunscreen, a bottle of water, and acrylic paints, worked two to three hours a day on the mural, which features an anime-looking bear — wearing a jacket, jeans, and sneakers — being launched into space from a larger celestial object with a face.
Painting a parking lot isn’t without its challenges.
“The heat was absolutely atrocious. At one point I thought I was going to have to leave. It was absolutely awful,” Hieber said.
Sometimes Hieber would paint before 9 a.m., but most sessions were after 6 p.m. when the sun was lower and there was cloud cover. It took about six days. She finished a week before the school year began.
Kate Pollock worked on her mural for about two weeks and put around 15 hours into it.
“I had to schedule my painting around the heat and the thunderstorms, so it took a while,” Kate Pollock said.
She also discovered the project was pricey. Because the asphalt had never been painted, it soaked up all of the two gallons of acrylic paint used to create the white canvas.
But the effort may be worth it during these trying times.
“When I go into the parking lot to check the progress, it’s been really fun to see all these happy colors and smiling faces and things," Christina Pollock said. "It turns this black parking lot into a happy space.”