From Trekkie to 'Star Trek' science consultant: Duke professor lives out his dream

But his official entry into the "Star Trek" franchise came after he met actress Jayne Brook in 2018 at Dragon Con, a sci-fi convention that brings 80,000 fans to Atlanta each September. They bonded in part because Brook, who had a recurring role on "Star Trek: Discovery" (and starred on the CBS medical drama "Chicago Hope" in the '90s), is a Duke alumna.

Noor mentioned his interest in consulting to Brook. She showed Noor's book to a friend who is one of the show's writers. The Duke connection ultimately led to Noor talking with Michelle Paradise, the co-showrunner of "Star Trek: Discovery."

Noor signed his first "Star Trek" consulting contract in May 2019. But he wasn't allowed to publicly reveal his connection to the show until earlier this year.

'Star Trek' science

Under the terms of his contract, Noor can't publicly discuss his specific contributions to "Discovery" until the season ends in January. But you can see his name in the episode end credits.

In general, Noor said his job is to use his knowledge of biology to help the writers tweak any issues they may have with their stories.