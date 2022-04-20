 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fryes donate decades of documents, artifacts to A&T library

More than six decades after Henry Frye made Shirley Taylor his wife, they still dance in the kitchen.

GREENSBORO — Henry Frye became the first Black chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court. Shirley Frye led the integration of Greensboro’s two segregated YWCAs in the 1970s.

The Greensboro couple has been involved in civil rights, social justice and civic engagement for more than five decades.

Henry and Shirley Frye pose for a portrait at the Magnolia House in Greensboro in August 2021.

Now, their personal archives, professional documents and artifacts, which documented those decades of work, will be housed at their alma mater.  

The Fryes have donated those items to the F.D. Bluford Library Archives, N.C. A&T said Wednesday in a news release.

The materials will establish the Justice Henry E. and Shirley T. Frye Archival Collection, which will be preserved, protected and made accessible to the university, the public and the world for study, research and discussion, A&T said.

The Fryes graduated from N.C. A&T in 1953 and went on to become local, state and national trailblazers.

