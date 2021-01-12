Funeral services for former N.C. A&T chancellor James Renick to be livestreamed Thursday

Funeral services for James Renick, the former chancellor of N.C. A&T, will be held Thursday morning.

The service will be held starting at 11 a.m. at Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home in Pensacola, Fla. The funeral home will provide a live video feed on its website at joemorrisfh.com and on its Facebook page.

Renick served as A&T chancellor from 1999 to 2006 before going on to hold vice presidencies at the American Council on Education in Washington, D.C., and Jackson State University in Mississippi.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An Illinois native, Renick earned his doctorate from Florida State University. He taught at the University of West Florida in Pensacola and the University of South Florida in Tampa, then was named associate provost at George Mason University in Virginia. He was chancellor at University of Michigan-Dearborn for six years before coming to A&T.

Renick died Jan. 3 at age 72 after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.