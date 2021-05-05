Geena Davis, Margaret Atwood and Kelli O’Hara highlight UNCG's next Concert and Lecture Series season

Jan. 14: Kelli O’Hara, an actor who won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in 2015 for her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in "The King and I." Other credits include "Kiss Me Kate" and "The Bridges of Madison County" on Broadway and TV's "13 Reasons Why."

Feb. 26: Geena Davis, an actor who won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in "The Accidental Tourist." Other notable film credits include "Thelma & Louise," "A League of Their Own" and "Beetlejuice."

April 23: Malpaso Dance Company, a Cuban dance troupe formed in 2012. The group tours with 11 members, including its three founders.

The first five shows of the upcoming season will start at 8 p.m. The Malpaso Dance Company will go on stage at 7:30 p.m.

The two musical performances will be held in the Tew Recital Hall in the Music Building. The four other events are scheduled for the UNCG Auditorium.