Geena Davis, Margaret Atwood and Kelli O’Hara highlight UNCG's next Concert and Lecture Series season

GREENSBORO — UNCG will bring actors, musicians, a writer and a dance troupe to campus for the 2021-22 season of the UNCG Concert and Lecture Series starting in September.
Margaret Atwood, Geena Davis and Kelli O'Hara headline the upcoming season of the university's long-running cultural series. All six speakers and performers for the new season had been scheduled to visit UNCG in 2020-21 until the university canceled all of the concerts and lectures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's the schedule for the 2021-22 season:
Sept. 24: Margaret Atwood, a Canadian author who has written more than 50 books of fiction, poetry and essays. Atwood is best known for "The Handmaid’s Tale." She won the Booker Prize in 2019 for "The Testaments."
Oct. 8: The Sphinx Virtuosi, a professional chamber orchestra composed of 18 Black and Latino classical soloists. The group performs annually at New York City's Carnegie Hall.
Oct. 29: Shana Tucker, a cellist and singer-songwriter known for her ChamberSoul sound that blends jazz, roots folk, acoustic pop and R&B. She has collaborated with several notable jazz musicians, including Bennie Maupin, Shirazette Tinnin and Nicole Mitchell.
Jan. 14: Kelli O’Hara, an actor who won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in 2015 for her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in "The King and I." Other credits include "Kiss Me Kate" and "The Bridges of Madison County" on Broadway and TV's "13 Reasons Why."
Feb. 26: Geena Davis, an actor who won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in "The Accidental Tourist." Other notable film credits include "Thelma & Louise," "A League of Their Own" and "Beetlejuice."
April 23: Malpaso Dance Company, a Cuban dance troupe formed in 2012. The group tours with 11 members, including its three founders.
The first five shows of the upcoming season will start at 8 p.m. The Malpaso Dance Company will go on stage at 7:30 p.m.
The two musical performances will be held in the Tew Recital Hall in the Music Building. The four other events are scheduled for the UNCG Auditorium.
Season subscriptions are on sale online at etix.com, on campus at UNCG's box office locations or by calling 800-514-3849. Single-event tickets go on sale 90 days before each event.