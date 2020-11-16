George Johnson, former dean of Elon's law school, dies at 69

Before coming to Greensboro, Johnson graduated from Amherst College in Massachusetts and Columbia University's law school in New York. He worked for the U.S. House of Representatives and at the White House during President Jimmy Carter's administration and later taught law at George Mason University and Howard University. Johnson served as president of LeMoyne-Owen College in Tennessee from 1996 to 2002. He was working in private legal practice in Washington, D.C., when he became Elon Law's first associate dean of academic affairs in 2006.

Johnson's scholarship includes editing a book on the legacy of George Mason, a Virginia politician whose writings influenced the Bill of Rights to the U.S. Constitution, and writing law review articles on several different topics.

Elon Law named Johnson dean emeritus in 2015 and hung his portrait in the law school's main commons area. Earlier this year, the N.C. Bar Association named Johnson one of its Legal Legends of Color. The state bar association cited Johnson's leadership of Elon Law's effort to gain full American Bar Association accreditation and his mentorship of the law school's Black students.