GREENSBORO — A new law approved by North Carolina legislators removes Bill Goebel as a member of the Guilford County Board of Education. Goebel, however, says he plans to stick around.

He and his attorney say the provision removing him violates the state constitution. Attorney Chuck Winfree said Thursday afternoon they had not yet heard from the school district on the matter, but they hope for agreement from the school board that the law is unconstitutional, and therefore invalid, and Goebel should stay.

Winfree said his client plans to continue to serve in his seat until the end of the term, Dec. 2, 2024, until or unless a court says otherwise. Asked if he would file a lawsuit, Winfree said various options are being discussed, and whether that might make sense may depend on the school district's actions.

"The cases are fairly clear that under the constitution that the legislature cannot remove someone just because they would prefer for someone else to be in office," he said.

Goebel said if the district tells him the seat is no longer his, he will not literally try to walk up and sit at the board table.

"That's not my style," he said, adding that whatever happens, he plans to run for the seat in 2024.

The law removing Goebel does not mention him by name, but says the term of office will expire for anyone appointed by the Guilford school board to fill a vacancy between Dec. 1, 2022 and the date the act becomes law.

There’s only one person who falls into that timeframe: Goebel.

The local bill, passed by the NC Legislature Wednesday, did not need to be signed by Gov. Roy Cooper and so became law immediately.

It’s the latest ripple in a war over the District 3 school board seat that’s been going on for more than six months.

State Rep. Jon Hardister of Whitsett said in June that he asked that the language on the school board be added to the omnibus bill, which also includes some unrelated provisions relevant to counties and municipalities.

“What this is intended to do is get back to square one,” the Republican lawmaker explained. “Bill Goebel is a friend and I don’t have a problem with him personally.”

Goebel, he added, was “put in a bad situation, though he could have handled it better in hindsight.”

Reached Thursday, Goebel said he is disappointed that the legislators passed the bill.

"They spent all this time trying to remove one Republican for another, when we've got all these other issues to worry about in the state," he said.

In December 2022, in accordance with state law, the Guilford County GOP executive committee members who live in the affected district, in this case District 3, were charged with choosing a successor to Pat Tillman. They picked Michael Logan, a longtime educator.

However, the school board’s Democratic members repeatedly voted to reject Logan. Democrats pointed to social media posts from Logan that they felt displayed “bigotry and racial prejudice.” The county GOP stuck with Logan, arguing that it’s the board’s duty to appoint him under state law.

Hardister then introduced legislation in the state House that he hoped would ensure that Logan could be seated and the impasse broken.

Instead, at a meeting in April, school board attorney Jill Wilson revealed an interpretation of the new law that few saw coming: The GOP’s nomination was no longer valid, because while the old law stated that just the executive committee members from District 3 could vote on the nominee, the new law removed that provision.

Wilson told the board that, without a valid nominee, they were free to choose Tillman’s successor.

That lead to the board’s Democrats voting Goebel into office, prompting a lawsuit from Logan.

Under the new law, the county executive committee of the party that most recently had a person elected to a seat gets to fill a vacancy.

Basically, Hardister said in June, the county’s GOP executive committee can have another crack at making a selection. This time, however, the bill states the GOP executive committee does not have to restrict voting to District 3 members, and the party gets 60 days to come up with a name.

"I have always had faith in the elected officials in N.C. to hold the school board accountable," Logan said as part of a message to the News & Record Thursday. "I believe I have the support of the Republican party and it is in the hands now of the local Republican party ... I have never wavered in my pursuit of the district 3 seat in support of our educators, students, and ultimately, the taxpayers of Guilford County."

Whether the GOP executive committee picks Logan, Goebel or someone else, the law states the nominee shall take the oath of office at the next regular school board meeting after their name is submitted to the superintendent.

Hardister said the legislature removing local elected officials from office is rare, but not without precedent.

“This is not an action that should happen often,” Hardister said. “It’s not something I take lightly.”

He referred to something written by Robert Joyce, a professor at the School of Government at UNC-Chapel Hill. According to Joyce, in 1925 the N.C. Supreme Court upheld the authority of the General Assembly to terminate the terms of all Hyde County commissioners and replace them with a new board, with the court noting that counties are subject to the “unlimited control” of the state legislature.