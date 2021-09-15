'Going to get worse': Guilford school leaders struggle to fix bus driver shortage

For school nutrition workers, there are 183 vacancies out of 631 positions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The numbers are in line with other school districts across the United States, according to Michelle Reed, the district's chief operations officer. They reflect pandemic-era trends, but also shortages that were brewing in the already tight labor markets prior to the coronavirus crisis.

In fall 2019, top district officials were already expressing concern about the shortage of bus drivers. At the time, district leaders were discussing how to give raises to drivers while also trying to recruit teachers and part-time staff to pick up bus routes for extra pay.

In October of that year, at a time when the district had about 60 driver spots vacant, some of the remaining bus drivers threatened a walk out, then called it off. By December, county commissioners had agreed to kick in some money to help pay for bus driver raises and the schools set a $15-per-hour minimum for bus driver pay in 2020.

When the pandemic hit last March, bus drivers and school nutrition workers took on different roles, many of them focused on providing grab-and-go meals at sites across the community while schools were closed.