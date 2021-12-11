'Good to be home' EPA head says at A&T graduation Saturday

That included stops within the Mississippi River Chemical Corridor, sometimes referred to as "Cancer Alley." The region contains several spots where cancer risks are far above levels deemed acceptable by the EPA.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As I look at many of the folks in these communities, they look just like me," he said during the tour. "They look just like my son, and it’s really tough to see them question the quality of their drinking water."

On Saturday, Regan talked about the resolve of the four A&T students who launched the sit-in movement in 1960 and told the graduates they all have to decide what they will fight for in life.

"I found that something a long time ago, protecting the environment and people's health and advancing environmental justice for Black and brown communities," he said.

Regan previously led North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality under Gov. Roy Cooper. And he spent decades working as an environmental regulator as part of the administrations of Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, as well as serving as an associate vice president for the Environmental Defense Fund advocacy group and as head of his own environmental and energy consulting firm.