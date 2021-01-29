GOP pushes legislation to force NC public schools to reopen for in-person classes

But critics of the study point out that the ABC study is based on data from August through October, when rates of COVID-19 cases were much lower.

School board members across the state have been calling for a faster distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine so that teachers and other school employees can be inoculated. A handful of districts have begun vaccinating employees, but most have not been able to get doses from local health officials and hospitals who are still prioritizing health care workers and people 65 and older.

"If Sen. Berger really wants to go back to in-person instruction as quickly as possible, we urge him to work on vaccine supply and distribution to educators rather than attempting to usurp the local control of schools in our communities," said Walker Kelly, the NCAE president.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that a different study showed schools could reopen safely as long as there were measures in place like masks, distancing and small groups, The Washington Post reported.

Republicans said that health guidance from both the CDC and ABC collaborative is likely to be included.

Any bill that is passed by the General Assembly still must go through the governor's desk, so Cooper could veto it. Both chambers would have to override the veto, which means all Republicans plus a few Democrats are needed for an override.