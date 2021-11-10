 Skip to main content
Gradesa Lockhart named principal of Academy at Smith
Gradesa Lockhart named principal of Academy at Smith

Schools Return (copy)

Gradesa Lockhart is set to become the principal of the Academy at Smith. In this 2018 photo, Lockhart, then the principal of Bluford STEM Academy, joined Peeler principal Andrew Gann in welcoming the Peeler students to their new educational home at Bluford after Peeler was heavily damaged by a tornado. 

 Joseph Rodriguez, News & Record

GREENSBORO — Gradesa Lockhart is set to become the principal of the Academy at Smith. 

Lockhart is the principal of STEM Early High School in Vance County. She served as principal at Bluford STEM Academy in Greensboro from 2012 to 2019.

The school system announced Lockhart's new position late Tuesday in a news release.

The Academy at Smith is a high school in Greensboro that offers courses in biomedical technologies and specialized health sciences in addition to traditional academic classes. It is part of Guilford County Schools. 

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

