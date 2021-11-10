Gradesa Lockhart named principal of Academy at Smith

GREENSBORO — Gradesa Lockhart is set to become the principal of the Academy at Smith.
Lockhart is the principal of STEM Early High School in Vance County. She served as principal at Bluford STEM Academy in Greensboro from 2012 to 2019.
Support Local Journalism
The school system announced Lockhart's new position late Tuesday in a news release.
The Academy at Smith is a high school in Greensboro that offers courses in biomedical technologies and specialized health sciences in addition to traditional academic classes. It is part of Guilford County Schools.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Jessie Pounds
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.