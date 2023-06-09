Even though he already speaks four languages, completed rigorous biomedical research, and earned a near full-ride to Davidson College, Mario Martinez still sees even more opportunities to achieve on the horizon. Graduating from High Point Central puts him one step closer to his goal: exploring the human brain and helping people take care of theirs.

In the fall, Mario plans to study psychology and neuroscience at Davidson. He'll continue helping and leading others like he did in high school, where he set a record for 650 community service hours and shouldered major responsibilities in student government.

A tremendous number of accomplishments always have an air of effortlessness. Martinez's achievements are anything but.

His dream was not always that clear. As he grew up in El Salvador, Martinez struggled with his father's legacy as a talented general surgeon.

"In the past, I never wanted to be a doctor. Family is so important to me that I don't want to become someone who is absent from them," Martinez said.

After pivoting to business, and then psychology, Martinez fell in love with the complexity of the human brain. He worked at Wake Forest Center for Precision Medicine, where he realized that he wanted to help others understand their bodies in a clinical setting.

But even as he found glimpses of opportunity, more challenges arose. Although Martinez had a spotless academic record and was a semi-finalist for UNC Chapel Hill's Morehead scholarship, he was rejected from most colleges because he didn't have legal permission to be in the United States at the time. He's now working to change that.

None of this intimidated Martinez.

"I strongly believe that this is a country of opportunity. And you should capitalize that. Whether you're black, brown, caramel, or white, it really doesn't matter. There's always an opportunity to take advantage of," Martinez said.

Eventually Martinez earned acceptances from Guilford, Davidson and Duke with little to no cost.

Martinez is one of 203 graduating seniors from High Point Central High School. The graduation ceremony will happen at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Greensboro Coliseum.

Connor McNeely