Ever since being introduced to a show called “The Bionic Vet” by her grandmother in the fourth grade, Adelita Aguilar has known what she has wanted to do in life. Graduating from Southern Guilford this weekend puts her one step closer.

In the fall, she will be attending N.C. State University to study veterinary science. Throughout high school, Aguilar took biology and animal science classes, interned at a veterinarian hospital, and worked as a dog kennel attendant.

However, she had to stop that in September 2022, after being diagnosed with functional neurological disorder.

“I lost my ability to walk for three months,” Aguilar said. “I was bound to a wheelchair because I couldn’t feel my legs or feet.”

Aguilar and her family are still trying to understand the disorder and the symptoms that come with it, but the Southern Guilford graduate is still trying to make the best of the situation.

“Some days are better than others, like today,” Aguilar said. “It just puts life in a different perspective of some things being very simple, but others can be a struggle.”

One of these new outlooks has been an increased appreciation for giving back to the local community. At school, amongst other activities, Aguilar was a part of Future Farmers of America, National Honors Society, and a committed student tutor and mentor. Outside of school, Aguilar helps with various fundraising efforts for different disease research.

“Realizing how much you should give back and how fortunate people are, knowing that now, I want to give back to the community a lot more,” Aguilar said. “Not only does it help people but it makes me feel good because I’m doing something.”

Aguilar is one of 226 graduating seniors from Southern Guilford High School. The graduation ceremony will happen at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.