At the end of her time in high school, Tamara Davis realized she has quite a lot to offer the world.

She may have first known after she finished giving a speech to a crowd of over 70 about her Gold Award project, the highest achievement in Girl Scouts. To accomplish this, Davis chose to use two things fundamental to her character: her desire to help others and her love of graphic design and art.

These exceptional abilities created four murals and two bulletin boards for classmates and teachers at Southwest Guilford. Anyone could take a look at these beautiful public displays and also pull out positive messages to carry with them for the rest of the day.

Davis' project had a goal important to the modern world: encouraging others to have a positive mindset and to take care of their mental health — something that Davis' principals and teachers helped her understand throughout high school.

"Coach Black helped me with the project. My teachers and principals always inspired me to come out of my shell, and created good days for me," Davis said. Her friends made sure that she made many good memories at Southwest Guilford.

Davis is not only a talented graphic designer. She played her first varsity tennis match as early as her sophomore year, excelling in both singles and doubles, and she also has skill as a writer. Her essay "Form of Resistance: All the different strategies that African Americans used during the civil rights era" placed third in a school competition.

In the fall, Davis will be heading to N.C. A&T to continue to study graphic design, which she knows can lead her to a variety of career paths such as advertising, marketing, and video-game design.

Davis graduated with the Southwest Guilford's class of 2023. The graduation ceremony took place Saturday in the Greensboro Coliseum.

Connor McNeely