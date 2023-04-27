GREENSBORO — This week and next are the big ones for college graduations in the Greensboro area.

Leading off the season is UNCG, which will be reading the names of every graduating student this year as that student crosses the stage. That's a new tradition for UNCG, aimed at honoring the graduates, the university said in a news release.

The university will stick with longstanding traditions like greetings from a student speaker, the granting of honorary degrees, and the ringing of the University bell, according to the release, but will skip having a keynote speaker for the undergraduate commencement on Friday in favor of reading the names.

Here's when local colleges and universities will hold their undergraduate graduations. Those interested in attending should check university and college websites for additional information; some schools require graduates to pick up tickets for attendees in advance.

UNCG: Friday, 10 a.m., Greensboro Coliseum.

High Point University: Saturday, 9 a.m. Roberts Hall Lawn at the university in High Point.

Keynote Speaker: Bonnie McElveen-Hunter, former ambassador to Finland, CEO of Pace Communications, and board chairwoman of the American Red Cross.

Greensboro College: Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. Front Campus at Greensboro College.

Keynote speaker: Jean Lojko, Jefferson Pilot Professor of Health and Physical Education

GTCC: May 11, Greensboro Coliseum.

11 a.m. for Adult Education & High School Equivalency; Aviation; Health Sciences; Human Services and Public Safety; and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

4 p.m. for Business, Creative, and Performing Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Industrial, Construction, and Transportation Systems Technologies

Keynote speakers: Jeremiah Harris (11 a.m.) and Kaitlyn Buchko (4 p.m.)

N.C. A&T: May 13, Greensboro Coliseum.

8:30 a.m. for the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics, and College of Education.

3 p.m. for the College of Engineering, John R. and Kathy R. Hairston College of Health and Human Sciences, and College of Science and Technology.

Keynote speaker: Actor Morris Chestnut, who has starred in films like “Boyz in the Hood," “The Best Man” and “The Best Man Holiday.”

Guilford College: May 13, 9 a.m. on quadrangle lawn at the college. Master's degree students will also be included. Keynote speaker: Mandy Cohen, former secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Bennett College: May 13, 11 a.m. Bennett College's campus quadrangle.

Keynote Speaker: Erika Alexander, an actor, activist, and creator, who played Maxine Shaw in the show "Living Single" and directed the film "The Big Payback."

Elon University: May 19, Schar Center in Elon.

9 a.m. for the Elon College, the College of Arts and Sciences and the Dr. Jo Watts Williams School of Education

2:30 p.m. for the Martha and Spencer Love School of Business and the School of Communications

Keynote speaker: C. Ashton Newhall, a venture capitalist and university alumnus